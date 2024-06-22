Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Honored With New USPS Forever Stamp

The United States Postal Service is paying tribute to Alex Trebek with a new Forever stamp — but you won’t see the late Jeopardy! host’s face or his famous mustache on the design.

Instead, the stamp is formatted like a clue from the long-running syndicated game show. It reads: “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’ for 37 seasons.” Underneath, written upside down, the stamp shows the correct response: “Who is Alex Trebek?”

The design is fitting: As current Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings recalled in a TIME tribute, Trebek always considered the game to be the star of the show, not himself.

Each sheet of 20 stamps resembles the game board from the Jeopardy! set, with the categories “Entertainment,” “Game Show Hosts,” “Famous Alexes,” and “Forever Stamps” shown above the stamps and a photo of Trebek to the left of the grid.

USPS art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamps, using photography provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Marti Davila contributed hand lettering.

Jennings announced the USPS tribute on the June 21 episode of the show — a rare episode that ended with a tie — as he introduced the “Icons on Stamps” category in that game’s Jeopardy! Round.

Customers can pre-order the Alex Trebek stamps now on USPS.com, and the stamps will be released on July 22, which would have been the Canadian-American TV personality’s 84th birthday.

The USPS tribute also aligns with the Jeopardy! 60th Diamond Celebration, was launched earlier this year.

Even better, fans can attend a free First-Day-of-Issue Dedication Ceremony for the Alex Trebek stamp. Jennings will attend the ceremony, as will Jean Trebek, Alex’s widow, and Michael Elston, secretary of the USPS board of governors, according to a USPS press release.

The ceremony will be held on July 22 at 4 p.m. Pacific time at John Calley Park at Sony Pictures Studios, 10371 Culver Blvd., Culver City, California. Attendees must register at usps.com/alextrebekstamp.

