The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden has left a scathing response to a racist online troll who has been targeting the soap star’s fellow cast members.

For those unaware, a user on X (formerly Twitter) has been posting vile, racist comments about BIPOC soap stars, starting with General Hospital actress Tabyana Ali. Last week, Ali took to social media to address her haters and spread positivity in the face of discrimination.

Now, the same X user has moved their attention to the Young and the Restless, particularly focusing their abuse towards Sean Dominic (Nate), Christel Khalil (Lily), and Bryton James (Devon).

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown confronted the account on Thursday (June 20), making the official Young and the Restless X account aware of what has been going on. Brown pointed out how the General Hospital X account previously blocked the user for similar hateful messages.

Braeden replied to Brown’s post on Thursday night, where he defended his co-workers and ripped into the racist troll.

“These three actors [Dominic, Khalil, and James] are dear colleagues of mine; they have more class than you LOW LIFE can imagine! We are going to block your racist ass, you got that, b***h??!!” the Daytime Emmy Award winner wrote.

These three actors are dear colleagues of mine; they have more class than you LOW LIFE can imagine! We are going to block your racist ass, you got that, bitch??!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) June 20, 2024

Braeden, who has played Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera since 1980, received a ton of fan support for his tweet.

“There’s a reason he’s THE Man of Y&R! Thank you, Eric, so much for speaking up. I hope others follow your lead,” wrote one X user.

“Victor Newman does not come to play,” said another, while one viewer added, “You done pissed off Victor. It’s over for you.”

“You, kind sir, are truly the best!” added another fan.

Another wrote, “We need more people like you speaking up and speaking out against racism AND white supremacy. Thank you Eric Braeden!”

Last week, the official General Hospital social media accounts posted a message of support for Ali, though the post did not mention Ali’s name directly.

“General Hospital does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind. Racism has no place in Port Charles. #GH is for everyone,” the message read.

Ali responded to the post, writing, “I appreciate you so much ABC/GH.”

I appreciate you so much ABC/GH https://t.co/R8XoBHQx3T — Tabyana Ali (@iamaliford) June 18, 2024

Earlier in the week, Ali had addressed the racist messages, posting, “We cannot be feeding in to peoples hate. We cannot be giving it back. We cannot stoop to rude/racist people’s level. It doesn’t help. We are fighting too many wars as it is. I believe we will have our world peace.”

Fellow soap stars also came to Ali’s defense, including long-time General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grah, who wrote, “You hide behind a profile pix & spew hatred & racism at Tabyana, you spew it at every cast member of General Hospital & we condemn & reject it. We stand by our friend & colleague in her dignified & gracious response. There’s no place 4 racism of any kind in r beloved GH community.”

You hide behind a profile pix & spew hatred & racism at Tabyana, you spew it at every cast member of General Hospital & we condemn & reject it. We stand by our friend & colleague in her dignified & gracious response. There’s no place 4 racism of any kind in r beloved GH community https://t.co/7KN1ctTIBK — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 11, 2024

Genie Francis, who has played Laura Spencer on GH since 1977, replied, “Here, here, Nancy. I couldn’t have said it any better than that. #GH is for everyone.”

“I love you, Tabyana,” added Maura West, who plays GH‘s Ava Jerome. “I admire your strength and loving, open heart. You are a shining example of the best of humanity.”

