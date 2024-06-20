The CW has unveiled its Fall 2024 TV slate, announcing series premieres and return dates for titles like The Chosen, Superman & Lois, and more.

Alongside the scripted selections, The CW is gearing up for the weekly studio series Inside the NFL beginning August 30 which is hosted by Ryan Clark who leads a panel of football experts to preview the upcoming NFL season. Additionally, the network will host plenty of college football coverage.

The Nascar Xfinity Series will also make its CW debut with a live race from the Bristol Motor Speedway this September. And later this fall, beginning on October 1, fans can catch WWE NXT‘s arrival on the network which brings the next generation of WWE superstars to the ring.

On the unscripted side of things, Whose Line Is It Anyway? returns for its 13th season beginning September 6, and it will be joined by two new game shows, Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit hosted by Raven-Symoné and LeVar Burton, respectively.

As mentioned, above, The Chosen Season 4 will make its broadcast television debut and will join other scripted programming like Season 2 of Sullivan’s Crossing with Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson, the new series Joan starring Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner, the final season of Superman & Lois, the debut of The Librarians: The Next Chapter, and Season 4 of the comedy Children Ruin Everything.

Below, we’re breaking down the full schedule and every need-to-know detail (*Note: All times listed in ET/PT unless otherwise noted):

Friday, August 30

8:00-9:00pm TBA

9:00-10:00pm Inside the NFL (Season 2 Premiere)

Saturday, August 31

3:00-6:30pm ET PAC-12 Football: Portland State at Washington State

6:30-10:00pm ET PAC-12 Football: Idaho State at Oregon State

Sunday, September 1

8:00-9:30pm The Chosen (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm TBA

Friday, September 6

8:00-8:30pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 13 Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original Episode)

Friday, September 20

7:00-10:00pm ET Nascar Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway

Tuesday, October 1

8:00-10:00pm WWE NXT (Network Premiere)

Wednesday, October 2

8:00-9:00pm Sullivan’s Crossing (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Joan (Series Premiere)

Monday, October 7

8:00-9:00pm Scrabble (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Trivial Pursuit (Series Premiere)

Thursday, October 17

8:00-9:00pm Superman & Lois (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Superman & Lois (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

8:00-9:00pm Superman & Lois (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm The Librarians: The Next Chapter (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, November 13

8:00-9:00pm Sullivan’s Crossing (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm Children Ruin Everything (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm Children Ruin Everything (Original Episode)