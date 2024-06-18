Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Tuesday’s (June 18) episode of The View, MSNBC primetime host Rachel Maddow stopped by to talk about many of the day’s hot topics with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The Ultra podcast host discussed various issues, mostly centering on the upcoming presidential election.

One topic that she didn’t want to dig into very much was the subject of the jurors in Donald Trump‘s New York trial who found him guilty of 34 felony counts.

Maddow attended a day of the trial in person and explained why she wanted to go, saying, “With no cameras, I wanted to see it myself. I also felt like a lot of the way that Trump was dealing with the trial was by trying to create this air of menace around it. You know, like, ‘I command this legion of followers, and this is a corrupt rig system. And unless you let me get away with crimes, all hell’s gonna break loose!’ And then, you know, I sort of wanted to see what that was like in person.” However, she was surprised to find, “There was nobody there.”

“Trump is threatening the system, and so I wanted to see that in person, and I just did feel like, ‘Oh, he’s just a man, and there’s nobody here to support him, including his wife,'” Maddow added.

When asked by Hostin whether she got a look at the jurors, Maddow said firmly, “Yes, although I felt like it’s really important to protect them, yeah, and not talk about them on TV. So I made sure to not talk about them on TV, even though I saw them in the room, they’re very much under threat.”

Maddow’s appearance on the show was hardly tense, however. In fact, one of the first things she said upon taking a seat at the table was a major compliment for the cohosts: “Your conversations are getting smarter and smarter and smarter, and I always learn something, and I love the way you guys talk to each other and how decent you are to each other. And I just think The View is better than it’s ever been,” she said.

