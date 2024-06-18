Why Isn’t ‘America’s Got Talent’ New This Week?

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent is taking a week off on June 18. The reality competition show was pushed by NBC in order to air the swimming trials for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The series will return to its regular programming starting June 25.

Season 19 has only aired three episodes thus far, but the talent has been record-breaking, including three Golden Buzzer acts from R&B singer Liv Warfield, standup comedian Learnmore Jonasi, and janitor by day and rock singer by night Richard Goodall.

The fourth Golden Buzzer act was chosen by Simon Cowell, who broke a major rule and hit the Golden Buzzer twice after being blown away by the “breathtaking” spectacle of the drone show by showmen Sky Element. After a brief aside with a member of production, it was decided that each judge would receive two Golden Buzzers. That means that this season will have the most Golden Buzzer acts in the history of the show.

While there will not be a new episode of America’s Got Talent during its regularly scheduled Tuesday slot, the fourth day of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will take its stead. These trials will feature the finals of the women’s 100m backstroke and the men’s 800m freestyle, coming a day after qualifying heats. The trials can also be seen on Peacock and USA Network.

This year’s swimming trials began June 15 at the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium. They’re slated to conclude June 23. The 2024 Summer Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 in Paris.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky leads at the top for the women’s 400m freestyle. Nineteen-year-old Aaron Shackell secured a spot in the Paris Games by winning in the men’s category. Nic Fink is top for the men’s 100m breaststroke, and Carson Foster leads the men’s 400m individual medley.

