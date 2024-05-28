Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent is back for Season 19, and the acts were bigger and better than ever as host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel welcomed a new slate of talented hopefuls to the NBC competition in Tuesday’s kickoff.

In the premiere episode, various acts delivered moving moments, including one golden buzzer moment you’ll have to see to believe. Below, we’re breaking down the must-see auditions from the Season 19 opener.

Los Osos High School’s Dance Team

The episode opened with a show-stopping performance from the Los Osos High School dance team, and while they had the overwhelming support of their fellow students and even their principal in the audience, it was Howie and Heidi’s doubts that elicited the strongest reaction, leading to massive “boos” from onlookers. Ultimately, Heidi decided that with some improvement, the dancers could go further, and voted for them alongside Simon and Sofia, with Howie staying stubborn to his “no.” But that couldn’t bring down the buoyant mood onstage when these teens got their big yes to move on to the next round.

Baby Dev’s Math Skills

At just two years old, Baby Dev wowed the judges and host Terry Crews with his math prowess, displaying skills in multiplication, addition, and more on three separate whiteboards. Accompanied by his dad, Baby Dev took delight in solving the random equations, put together by numbers chosen by the judges. It’s without a doubt the sweetest audition of the night, which also landed Baby Dev a spot in the next round.

Learnmore Jonasi’s Comedy Act

Originally from Zimbabwe, Learnmore is a comedian who was almost more excited to meet Terry than to perform onstage. Once he did step into the spotlight, he took the house down with his routine, which left the judges in stitches. His set was so good he even got the golden buzzer to advance to live shows.

Arshiya’s Deathly Scary Dance

This 13-year-old performer from India stepped onto the stage in an innocent outfit before exiting the stage to transform into a zombie-like get-up that aided in her limb-twisting dance routine that left the audience shrieking. But their fright was a sign of what set her dancing apart from others. Ultimately, Arshiya was praised for her performance and earned a spot in the next round.

Richard Goodall’s Journey Moment

This 55-year-old janitor from Indiana introduced himself as a musical act and refused to reveal what song he’d be singing, only noting that the crowd would understand when he began singing. Belting out Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” it was clear that Richard is a near-dead ringer for Steve Perry. He received a standing ovation and a gold buzzer from Heidi!

America’s Got Talent, Season 19, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC