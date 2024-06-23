For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the When Calls the Heart Season 11 finale “Anything for Love.”]

After When Calls the Heart ends its penultimate episode with Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) getting together, how does the Hallmark drama top that in the finale? With a wedding! It’s Mei (Amanda Wong) and Mike’s (Ben Rosenbaum) big day, but before the ceremony, there’s one major problem: The groom is MIA.

This comes after Mike is so worried about bad luck and their wedding being perfect (and forgoing some traditions), but he’s missing for a good reason: He’s gone to get Mei’s brother, Beau, once word comes he won’t be able to attend. (He talked his captain into releasing him from his contract early.) But why doesn’t he clue anyone in? “Good question,” Wong says, as she and Rosenbaum join TV Insider for our last weekly aftershow, Heart Beats, of Season 11. (Plus, read what Krakow and McGarry said about the cliffhanger ending here.)

Mike’s looked to Lucas (Chris McNally) and Lee (Kavan Smith) as examples, Rosenbaum points out. “They go for a grand gesture that doesn’t always include an advanced warning about a surprise. They do not like surprise surprises to be spoiled. So I think Mike is trying to, in his own way, be romantic by trying to do what he knows will make Mei happiest.” Wong also comes to his defense to point out that Mike didn’t have much time after hearing about Beau.

But did the bride worry the groom had gotten cold feet? “We had Mike profess his love and make promises and he’s been very consistent, which has been lovely, and I think that Mei hasn’t had any doubts, but when you’re on the wedding day and your groom is nowhere to be found, as much as you believe that he’s going to be there … panic starts to arise and every fear and intrusive thought just goes into your brain,” Wong says.

Kayla Wallace returns as Fiona, who is also Mike’s best woman in the wedding. That “means the world” to Mike, says Rosenbaum. “Next to Mei, I think Fiona has become the most important person for him. And so having her back, having her by his side fulfilling the role of what would traditionally be a best man is really not just meaningful, but I think the way that Beau completes Mei’s side of the family, I think having Fiona back really does that for Mike because as you’ve seen, none of his sisters really fulfill that supportive role for him.”

Adds Wong, “She also played Cupid for the two of us.”

When it came to the wedding itself—which was gorgeous, as was Mei’s dress—”it was super fun,” Wong enthuses. “And when we’re banging the gongs walking away, that was hilarious and fun and just all of our Hope Valley family was like, this feels like how it would feel when I’m at your wedding in the future. Ben, remember what I said to you? …I don’t know if you remember this, but I was like, ‘I can’t wait for you to be at my actual wedding.'”

Watch the full video interview above for more from Wong and Rosenbaum including about filming the wedding; what they enjoyed most about playing their characters and their relationship this season; the Hickam family; what Mike’s grand gesture meant to Mei; and their hopes for Season 12 (Where will they be living?!).

When Calls the Heart, Season 12, TBA, Hallmark Channel