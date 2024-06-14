‘Hotel Cocaine’: Everything to Know About New Crime Drama From ‘Narcos’ Co-Creator

MGM+ will be opening the doors to Miami’s most notorious hotel this Sunday, June 16, as the new series Hotel Cocaine kicks off its eight-episode run of drug-fuelled crime drama action.

The series, which comes from Godfather of Harlem and Narcos visionary Chris Brancato, tells the story of Roman Compte, a Cuban exile managing the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Before the show premieres on Sunday, here is everything you need to know about the much-anticipated crime drama.

When and Where Will It Air?

Hotel Cocaine premieres on Sunday, June 16, exclusively on MGM+ in the United States. New episodes will air weekly each Sunday.

Viewers can access MGM+ through its standalone app or through live-TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo.

What Is It About?

The series revolves around Roman Compte, a Cuban exile who becomes the general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the epicenter of Miami’s cocaine scene in the ’70s and ’80s.

According to the show’s official description, “The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine; a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream.”

The show will follow Compte as he’s caught between federal authorities who want his helo and family members involved in the drug trade.

Who Is In The Cast?

Mayans M.C. star Danny Pino leads the series as Roman Compte. He will star alongside Yul Vazquez (White House Plumbers) as Nestor Cabal, Michael Chiklis (The Shield) as Agent Zulio, Mark Feuerstein (Nurse Jackie) as Burton Greenberg, and Laura Gordon (The Claremont Murders) as Janice Nichols.

Additional stars include Tania Watson and Corina Bradley, with recurring stars Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, and Maggie Lacey.

Guest stars include John Ventimiglia as prolific writer Hunter Thompson and Larry Powell as legendary singer Rick James.

Who Created It?

Chris Brancato, the co-creator of Netflix drug drama Narcos and Epix crime drama Godfather Harlem, is behind the series, serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Describing the show to ShootOnline, Brancato said, “This show has become about many things. It’s about immigration to this country and trying to achieve the American dream. It’s also about a man caught in a perilous moral quandary of trying to save his daughter at the risk of betraying his brother from whom he’s estranged.”

How Many Episodes Will It Be?

The show has been given an eight-episode run for its first season. It has not yet been renewed for a second season.

Is There A Trailer?

Yes! MGM+ released a trailer last month, which you can watch below!

You can also check out the exclusive first look photos shared by TV Insider.

Hotel Cocaine, Premieres, Sunday, June 16, MGM+