Meaghan Darwish
Emma D'Arcy in 'House of the Dragon'
House of the Dragon

Production on the second season of HBO‘s Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, has officially begun at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom.

The series made its debut in August of 2022 and brought viewers back to King’s Landing and several other familiar spots in Westeros to tell the story of the Targaryen dynasty before its eventual fall. Based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

HBO has also revealed a set photo featuring the all-important Iron Throne. Co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Ryan Condal released a statement, saying, “House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

Season 1 of House of the Dragon concluded in a startling fashion as Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) was killed by Vhagar, Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) dragon after he lost control of it. The event appears to spark war in the season’s final moments, and Season 2 will be sure to address the fallout.

'House of the Dragon': Everything We Already Know About Season 2

Season 2 will once again feature Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additionally, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham will also return for the next chapter.

Along with providing the source material for the series, George R.R. Martin returns as co-creator and executive producer on the series with Condal. Other executive producers include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis. Stay tuned for more on House of the Dragon‘s status as Season 2 begins to take shape and revisit Season 1 anytime on HBO Max.

House of the Dragon, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, HBO and HBO Max

