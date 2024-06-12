Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Presumed Innocent,’ Letterman’s Next Guests, Kevin Hart ‘Unplugged,’ Walker MIA

Apple TV

Presumed Innocent

Series Premiere

The 1987 Scott Turow bestseller that became a 1990 hit movie for Harrison Ford is now an eight-part limited series, telling the same juicy story of hotshot Chicago prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal), who’s in legal jeopardy after he becomes the prime suspect in the brutal murder of his co-worker and mistress (Renate Reinsve). As the prosecutor becomes the persecuted, the focus also turns to Rusty’s family, particularly his emotionally scarred wife Barbara (an excellent Ruth Negga), who’s unsure how or whether to stand by his side when his blustery boss (Bill Camp) crosses the aisle to become Rusty’s defender in court.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

David Letterman can cherry-pick his guests these days for his periodic interview show, returning for a fifth round with two provocative subjects: NBA star turned commentator Charles Barkley and music superstar Miley Cyrus. They sit for candid conversations, and Barkley even joins the host for a round of golf, swinging their way out of a sand bunker. As Barkley says: “When you start taking it too serious, you need to take a look at yourself.”

60 Minutes / X

NBA Unplugged

Special

In what’s looking to be a potential sweep by the Boston Celtics, two games ahead as the NBA Finals resumes for Game 3 on ABC, comedian/actor Kevin Hart provides an alternate simulcast. He’ll offer commentary during the game with special guests from sports and entertainment, who

should all know better than to comment on Hart’s vertical challenges while watching the pros on the basketball court.

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

Walker

8/7c

Only a few more episodes remain before the Texas ranger walks into the sunset for good, and no one’s heard from Walker (Jared Padalecki) as this episode unfolds. But duty calls, and Cassie (Ashley Reyes), James (Coby Bell), Trey (Jeff Pierre) and Luna (Justin Johnson Cortez) stay busy putting together everything they know about the Jackal case.

Apple TV+

The Big Door Prize

Season Finale

One of TV’s most offbeat comedies ends its second season on the day of Deerfield’s Deercoming Parade, with change looming for many of the town’s residents, who are still puzzling over the meaning of the visions they’re received from the mysterious Morpho machine. None more than Dusty (the terrific Chris O’Dowd), whose latest challenge to “Please See Guide” sends him on his strangest metaphysical trip to date, once again risking his marriage to Cass (Gabrielle Dennis).

