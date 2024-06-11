‘The Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter’s Mysterious Absence Finally Explained

For the first time since Trista Sutter has come back in the fold of normal life – via social media – after being mysteriously absent from her socials and family life since last month, we now know where she’s been.

According to a report by TMZ, The Bachelorette alum was filming Season 3 of the Fox competition reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The news comes after a month of cryptic Instagram posts by her husband Ryan Sutter, who revealed that Trista was “inaccessible” but was doing “fine.” The vague language caused pause amongst her fans who wondered where she could be, sparking fears of marriage problems, or maybe that she was physically or mentally unwell.

Trista tried to make light of it when she returned to Instagram on May 25, joking with fans about their speculations, and writing “Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!” She added: “In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful.”

But still she didn’t reveal what she had been up to, or completely ease fans’ fears. Now, however, it seems that there is no reason for alarm as it’s been revealed she’ll be taking to the skies, mountains, and interrogation rooms in the next season of the fierce military TV competition show.

Launched in 2023, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test takes a variety of celebrities overseas to compete in demanding training exercises led by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives. The contestants can only leave if they voluntarily withdraw or are physically unable to continue. Challenges include submerging themselves in icy cold water, crawling across a mountain range on a single slack line, and enduring a 12-hour military-grade interrogation.

Some fans had speculated correctly that Trista was filming a reality show while she was away, noting that she had been posting intense workouts – including boxing and weight lifting – in recent months.

The first two seasons saw celebrities including Jojo Siwa, Savannah Chrisley, Tom Sandoval, Nick Viall, Hannah Brown, Dwight Howard, Carli Lloyd, and Mike Piazza. It was also reported by TMZ that another Bachelorette alum Ali Manno (formerly Fedotowsky) will appear on the upcoming season.

Though there is no premiere date, Season 3 is likely to drop this fall.