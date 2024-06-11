The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Steve Burton reprised his role as Jason Morgan on General Hospital in March, a little over two years after being fired from the soap for refusing to follow the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Now, the long-time soap star is opening up about his return and how “amazing” it feels to be back.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Burton said, “It’s been amazing to come back to the show. It’s always felt like home. I love the cast, I love the crew, and life is amazing right now. It really is, truly.”

Burton has played bad boy Jason Morgan on and off since 1991, originally vacating the role in 2012 before returning to the soap in 2017. He was written out of the show in 2021 over his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

At the time of his firing, Burton took to his Instagram page to share the news, stating, “I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.”

“I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts,” he continued. “But this is also about personal freedom for me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this.”

Despite his firing, Burton said he’d “always be grateful” to General Hospital for what it did for his career. He also stated, “I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. That’s always been my perspective.”

After being dropped from General Hospital, Burton reprised his Days of Our Lives as Harris Michales for the show’s spinoff, Beyond Salem, before returning to the main soap itself. He announced his exit from Days back in January.

Right now, Burton is all-in on General Hospital, telling ET he will stick with the soap “if it’s on another 60 years.”

The Daytime Emmy winner also touched on the passing of General Hospital alum Johnny Wactor, who was fatally shot during a suspected attempted robbery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 25.

“I said it on our podcast, and just in general, he was just a guy you could always count on,” Burton said, referring to Wactor as “an incredible man.” “He was selfless, giving, as we see. My prayers to his family.”