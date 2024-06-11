‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Branded ‘Comrade Ken’ as Old ‘Anti-Capitalist’ Clip Resurfaces

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

As Jeopardy! host, Ken Jennings isn’t afraid to joke around with the players and make witty quips, but his humor was even more daring back when he was a contestant himself.

Over the weekend, an X user shared an old clip from Jennings’ history-making 74-game winning streak, in which the now-host made a comment that some fans couldn’t believe wasn’t cut from the broadcast.

In the video from 2004, Jennings lands on a Daily Double in the “Businessmen” category, saying, “I’m not really crazy about the category,” before wagering $1,000.

Then-host Alex Trebek responds, “You don’t like businessmen?”

“I hate them all,” Jennings retorts, smiling. “Come the revolution, we’re gonna string ’em up.”

my king. Wonder how he’s doing pic.twitter.com/uPu5dXuYJ3 — SUMMONFISH (@SUMMONFISH) June 8, 2024

“Whoa, hello!” a shocked Trebek replies.

As of writing, the clip has over 4.4 million views and hundreds of comments, with fans expressing shock that the comment made the edited episode.

“Can’t believe they didn’t cut this out lmao,” wrote one commenter.

“Holy s***, I don’t remember this! Comrade started early…” added another.

“He was so real for this,” said another.

Another asked, “Is this the first and only instance of a guy on a game show promising to lynch the capitalist elite and then later returning as the game show’s host? I’m guessing yes.”

“Marx would argue that communism couldn’t exist without capitalism so I like to think Ken couldn’t have been the host without having been a contestant first,” joked another fan.

“Nothing but love in my heart for ken jennings,” wrote another viewer.

The clip also made its way to the Jeopardy! Reddit forum, where one commenter wrote, “Ken definitely wants to seize the means of production.”

Another added, “LMAOOOOO I live for it. Ken now you’re one of the rich guys you hate! Vive la révolution!”

The original X user who shared the clip also posted another moment from Jennings’ original run, where he made a joke about his dad. In the clip, Jennings tells Trebek, “Well, my dad’s a lawyer, so let’s take bloodsuckers for 400, please.”

he just cannot stop pic.twitter.com/mXKu3jPaxz — SUMMONFISH (@SUMMONFISH) June 9, 2024

Once again, Trebek replies with a shocked, “Whoa!”

What do you think of Jennings’ quip? Would you like to see more of it now that he’s Jeopardy!‘s host? Let us know in the comments section below.