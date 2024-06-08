The 2024 Daytime Emmys honored the best of morning and afternoon television — according to the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, at least. As you’ll see below, some fans quibbled with some of this year’s winners.

That said, we haven’t seen anyone argue with Dick Van Dyke becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy winner in the ceremony’s history for his role on Days of Our Lives. “I feel like a spy from nighttime television!” the Dick Van Dyke Show alum said from the stage during his acceptance speech.

Check out X users’ reactions to Friday night’s festivities — including some General Hospital shade.

Days of Our Lives’ Dick Van Dyke wins Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

#DaytimeEmmys Award for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series goes to Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux @iammrvandy @DaysPeacock pic.twitter.com/0n7nETTUoX — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 8, 2024

“Dick Van Dyke, a national treasure, just won a Daytime Emmy at 98 years old. He will be 99 in December,” @NielsenChrissi raved. “Dick Van Dyke — we need to treasure every day we have him. It’s a gift we get to live at [the] same time as him. What an incredible actor.”

And @dailydool wrote, “Dick Van Dyke just won the Emmy Award for outstanding guest performance in a daytime drama. 98 years old. Congratulations, sir!”

The Kelly Clarkson Show wins Daytime Talk Series

As she accepted her trophy, daytime host Kelly Clarkson gave a shout-out to the attendees from General Hospital for being a “fun crowd” during the ceremony, and she thanked NBC for supporting her mental health after she asked to move her show from Los Angeles and New York City.

“Best acceptance speech of the night,” @effexorfan420 wrote.

And @DanDanoDeege agreed, writing, “Kelly Clarkson gives the best acceptance speeches!”

The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford wins Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

“Congrats ⁦@TheRealStafford,” @yogachampagne posted. “Totally deserved. I love you.”

“I sort of got back to [The Young and the Restless] because of Michelle Stafford,” added @allarebananas.

But @TheBinMasterPt2 dissented, writing, “They really gave that damn Emmy to Michelle Stafford?”

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye wins Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

The #DaytimeEmmys Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor goes to Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester @Iamthorstenkaye | @BandB_CBS (@cbs). pic.twitter.com/kpowsSorvL — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 8, 2024

“He did it!” @moda_na_sukces said of Kaye’s win.

@ElbatheOne, meanwhile, was proud of the man but not the medium, writing, “Congratulations to Thorsten Kaye on his best actor win. I stopped watching soaps many years ago, but always thought highly of him. I wish he had done films instead of daytime. He certainly has the talent and the looks.”

And Y&R’s Eric Braeden gave props to Kaye, even after losing the award to him. “Thorsten is a good actor!” he wrote in an X post.

The Young and the Restless’ Courtney Hope wins Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

The #DaytimeEmmys Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress goes to Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra @TheCourtneyHope @YandR_CBS | (@cbs). pic.twitter.com/4jtgZwEcZs — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 8, 2024

“Join us in congratulating this soap superstar on her very first Daytime Emmy win!” @dailydramatv exclaimed.

“My girl, THE DAYTIME EMMY-WINNING COURTNEY HOPE!” cheered @DePettiestPeach. “Spectra Nation, stand up!”

General Hospital’s Robert Gossett wins Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

The #DaytimeEmmys Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor goes to Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford | @generalhospital (@ABCNetwork). pic.twitter.com/L78cicVCq1 — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 8, 2024

“Alright! Wow… congratulations, Mr. Robert Gossett,” wrote @Sugarmelts717. “You deserve your flowers. Well done.”

“Congrats to Robert Gossett for his back-to-back Daytime Emmy wins,” added @whoknowstv. “It is a shame that the announcer only stated that he was nominated three times but did not mention his win from last year.”

General Hospital wins Daytime Drama Series

Some viewers weren’t thrilled to see General Hospital win, including avowed fans of the ABC soap.

“All as I am saying is that the #DaytimeEmmys2024 has to be rigged,” @Tinker_bell74 wrote. “There is no way, even in the realm of Hades, that #GH would win daytime drama, writing team, and directing team.”

And @HotVannaNights posted a Parks & Rec GIF of Nick Offerman’s Ron Swanson looking confused, writing, “#GH fans seeing the writers get an Emmy.”