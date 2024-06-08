Daytime Emmys 2024: Fans React to Dick Van Dyke, Thorsten Kaye, Michelle Stafford & More Wins

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Dick Van Dyke and Kelly Clarkson at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, JC Olivera/Getty Images for NATAS

The 2024 Daytime Emmys honored the best of morning and afternoon television — according to the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, at least. As you’ll see below, some fans quibbled with some of this year’s winners.

That said, we haven’t seen anyone argue with Dick Van Dyke becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy winner in the ceremony’s history for his role on Days of Our Lives. “I feel like a spy from nighttime television!” the Dick Van Dyke Show alum said from the stage during his acceptance speech.

Check out X users’ reactions to Friday night’s festivities — including some General Hospital shade.

Days of Our Lives’ Dick Van Dyke wins Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

“Dick Van Dyke, a national treasure, just won a Daytime Emmy at 98 years old. He will be 99 in December,” @NielsenChrissi raved. “Dick Van Dyke — we need to treasure every day we have him. It’s a gift we get to live at [the] same time as him. What an incredible actor.”

And @dailydool wrote, “Dick Van Dyke just won the Emmy Award for outstanding guest performance in a daytime drama. 98 years old. Congratulations, sir!”

The Kelly Clarkson Show wins Daytime Talk Series

As she accepted her trophy, daytime host Kelly Clarkson gave a shout-out to the attendees from General Hospital for being a “fun crowd” during the ceremony, and she thanked NBC for supporting her mental health after she asked to move her show from Los Angeles and New York City.

“Best acceptance speech of the night,” @effexorfan420 wrote.

And @DanDanoDeege agreed, writing, “Kelly Clarkson gives the best acceptance speeches!”

The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford wins Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

“Congrats ⁦@TheRealStafford,” @yogachampagne posted. “Totally deserved. I love you.”

“I sort of got back to [The Young and the Restless] because of Michelle Stafford,” added @allarebananas.

But @TheBinMasterPt2 dissented, writing, “They really gave that damn Emmy to Michelle Stafford?”

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye wins Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

“He did it!” @moda_na_sukces said of Kaye’s win.

@ElbatheOne, meanwhile, was proud of the man but not the medium, writing, “Congratulations to Thorsten Kaye on his best actor win. I stopped watching soaps many years ago, but always thought highly of him. I wish he had done films instead of daytime. He certainly has the talent and the looks.”

And Y&R’s Eric Braeden gave props to Kaye, even after losing the award to him. “Thorsten is a good actor!” he wrote in an X post.

The Young and the Restless’ Courtney Hope wins Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

“Join us in congratulating this soap superstar on her very first Daytime Emmy win!” @dailydramatv exclaimed.

“My girl, THE DAYTIME EMMY-WINNING COURTNEY HOPE!” cheered @DePettiestPeach. “Spectra Nation, stand up!”

General Hospital’s Robert Gossett wins Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

“Alright! Wow… congratulations, Mr. Robert Gossett,” wrote @Sugarmelts717. “You deserve your flowers. Well done.”

“Congrats to Robert Gossett for his back-to-back Daytime Emmy wins,” added @whoknowstv. “It is a shame that the announcer only stated that he was nominated three times but did not mention his win from last year.”

General Hospital wins Daytime Drama Series

Some viewers weren’t thrilled to see General Hospital win, including avowed fans of the ABC soap.

“All as I am saying is that the #DaytimeEmmys2024 has to be rigged,” @Tinker_bell74 wrote. “There is no way, even in the realm of Hades, that #GH would win daytime drama, writing team, and directing team.”

And @HotVannaNights posted a Parks & Rec GIF of Nick Offerman’s Ron Swanson looking confused, writing, “#GH fans seeing the writers get an Emmy.”

Days of our Lives - Peacock

Days of our Lives where to stream

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful where to stream

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show where to stream

The Young and the Restless - CBS

The Young and the Restless where to stream

Days of our Lives

Daytime Emmys

General Hospital

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Young and the Restless

Courtney Hope

Dick Van Dyke

Kelly Clarkson

Michelle Stafford

Robert Gossett

Thorsten Kaye

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
the-price-is-right-drew-carey
1
Drew Carey’s Shocked By ‘Best Showcase Bid in History’ of ‘The Price Is Right’
Annika Noelle, Edward J. Scott, Melody Thomas Scott, and Jackee Harry at the 2024 Daytime Emmys
2
Daytime Emmys 2024: See the Stars on the Red Carpet
Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune
3
Here’s When Ryan Seacrest’s First ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Will Air
4
Daytime Emmys 2024: The Complete Winners List
Pat Sajak's final episode of 'Wheel of Fortune'
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Fans React to Pat Sajak’s Final Episode