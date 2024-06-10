Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Banned From Speaking About Her On ‘The Traitors’

Sam Asghari won’t be able to speak at all about his ex-wife Britney Spears on the upcoming season of The Traitors.

According to a report by TMZ, sources told the publication that Asghari is not allowed to say anything negative or positive about the pop singer during his time on Peacock‘s latest installment of the popular reality series.

On May 2, it was confirmed by AP that the couple had officially split after being married for nearly two years, the divorce settlement coming out only a week after Spears reached a separate court settlement with her father over lingering issues in her conservatorship.

The couple had reportedly been separated since July 2023 and filed for divorce in August. They had been dating for seven years.

While Asghari has not publicly bad-mouthed Spears since their separation, sources close to TMZ confirmed that Spears wants no mention of her name or their relationship during his time on the show.

Last season of The Traitors was the most-watched reality series debut on Peacock, while the first season took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. C.T. Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella were crowned the Faithful winners of Season 2.

Asgahari joins the 21-player lineup for Season 3, including Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Britney Haynes (Big Brother), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), Jeremy Collins (Survivor), Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal), Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler), Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island), Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Tony Vlachos (Survivor), and Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise).

Though no release date has been announced, The Traitors Season 3 is likely to premiere early 2025.