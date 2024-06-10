Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View were stunned during Monday’s show when they spotted a very familiar figure seated in the crowd.

Whoopi Goldberg remarked, “You never know what’s going on here at The View. Sometimes you look up and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is really great.’ Then you look over and you’re like ‘Oh snap! There’s Ryan Reynolds!'”

Then, the camera cut to Reynolds, who was seated in the crowd alongside his mother.

When asked to explain his decision to drop in, Reynolds was more than happy to: “By the way, this is way less stressful than up there,” Reynolds said to start, referencing his rather dramatic appearance on the show in 2011 alongside The Change-Up costar Jason Bateman, when his divorce from Scarlett Johansson was a topic of discussion. “My mom is here visiting her grandkids, and yesterday she said, ‘It’s my dream to go to The View.'”

“First off, I try to do what she says because you don’t know what she’s capable of. Unspeakable violence. My whole life. So I didn’t want to taste the back of her hand,” Reynolds joked. “So I said, ‘Let’s go to The View. So I made a call, I told them, ‘I’m Blake [Lively]’s husband, I’d love to come to The View. Does that get us a little farther?’ And here we are. I think my mom thought she was gonna be on The View.”

The cohosts then asked if she was a regular watcher of the show, and she answered in the affirmative, adding, “Every day. Right now, it’s being recorded.”

Navarro then joked, “Listen can we get a deal on mobile wireless?” as a nod to Reynold’s company Mint Mobile, and he shouted back, “It already is a deal!”

At the end of the aside, the cohosts welcomed both back to the show “anytime” and encouraged him to bring Lively along with next time, to which Reynolds said with a smile, “Done.”