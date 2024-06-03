’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Big Ed Opens Up About Liz’s New Boyfriend

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed has no regrets about his break up with Liz and is happy his ex has found a new man, even describing the new boyfriend as a “hunk.”

Big Ed spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the dramatic events on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where he called off his wedding to Liz without giving her a heads up. Liz found out the wedding wasn’t happening via their officiant.

The fiery couple have had a rollercoaster of a relationship, including at least 12 break-ups over three years, but it seemed they were back on the right track last year. After appearing on the 90 Day spinoff series The Last Resort, Big Ed and Liz seemed to have put their differences behind them.

However, things now appear to be over for good, as Liz has moved on to a new relationship, and Ed has given his support.

“He’s a hunk,” Ed said of Liz’s new man when speaking with ET. “Guy’s a pretty good-looking guy. I’m very happy I met them. I have met the guy, you know, he’s really nice. I think they’re within one or two years apart [in age].”

Ed did have some worries, though, stating, “I mean, I’m happy for her … just my concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don’t they’re gonna rear their ugly head. And that’s my fear is that it’s not gonna … it won’t last because Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with.”

He added, “Liz has had a really hard life… my mistake was that I thought I could fix her, I could change her, and I also realize you can’t. And I tried to shower her with money and tried to make her feel secure, just like wanted to sort of wrap her in a blanket and let her know that she’s loved and she’s safe. When you do that, when you take somebody out of their routine, they can’t function. My buddy, Rich, told me that he’s like, you can’t change who she is; you have to love who that person is.”

The latest break-up came after an argument about taco pasta. Ed says that he let Liz know the wedding was off during the argument but that she didn’t get the message.

“The morning after Pastagate, I was with my sister and nephew and they’re like, ‘No, we were there and you told Liz that the wedding was off,’ but obviously she didn’t hear me or she didn’t believe me because when I went and saw my friend, the officiant, a couple weeks later in San Diego, he told me he had texted Liz, ‘Hey, I’m really sorry that it didn’t work out,’ and he said that she was inconsolable,” Ed recalled. “Regardless, I’m not happy with how she found out. I was not at all happy.”

While an argument over taco pasta might seem like a ludicrous reason to call off a wedding, Ed said it was an example of the deeper issues between him and Liz.

“A lot of the issues that Liz and I had, it comes down to communication,” he stated. “Liz would get into these tirades and they weren’t pleasant in front of the public, in front of an Uber driver and I hid that from my family. And so for the first time, my family got to see how Liz acts when she’s frustrated and I remember looking over at my sister and she gave me this look like, don’t do it, you’re making a mistake. And I already knew.”

Despite how things ended, Ed said he has no ill-will towards Liz, noting he “will always love” her and “she’ll always have a place in my heart. She’s a part of my history, and I have no regrets.”

“Occasionally we will text very lightly but, you know, I don’t want to be a distraction to her,” he added. “I want her to have every opportunity to be happy. She knows that I love her. I’ll never, ever say anything bad about her. I have nothing to say bad about her at all, and I really want her to be happy and I want to be happy. I want to find my happiness.”