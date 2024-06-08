Donald Duck at 90, The Vampire’s First Interview, Sports Spectacles, ‘Lazarus’ Rises Again

Disney+ celebrates the 90th anniversary of Donald Duck with restored classics and the beloved character’s first brand-new short since 1961. Interview with the Vampire turns its focus on the interviewer in a harrowing flashback from 1973, when journalist Daniel first met the vampire Louis. It’s a major weekend for sports fans, with the French Open final, the opening game of the Stanley Cup, the Belmont Stakes and the second game in the NBA finals. TNT’s sci-fi thriller The Lazarus Project returns for a second season.

YouTube

D.I.Y. Duck

Movie Premiere

SUNDAY: Donald Duck, the most excitable creature in the Disney menagerie, is looking awfully good for 90, and the company is celebrating the animated character’s milestone year with new products and special events. An undisputed highlight is the first all new Donald-centric animated short since 1961. In D.I.Y. Duck, voice recordings of Disney Legend Clarence “Ducky” Nash can be heard as Donald quacks his way through a series of home-improvement calamities. The short was written and directed by incoming Disney Legend and animator Mark Henn before his retirement in 2013. Also new to Disney+: two newly restored classics from 1950: Crazy Over Daisy and Out on a Limb, where Donald tangles with the mischievous Chip and Dale.

Larry Horricks / AMC

Interview With the Vampire

9/8c

SUNDAY: The sensuous supernatural drama leaves 1940s Paris behind for a fascinating change-of-pace episode that focuses on the first meeting of journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and his subject, vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), flashing back to the drug-addled 1970s in San Francisco. “Did we …?” Daniel wonders as they play back their erotically charged encounter, with a curious and very young Daniel getting Louis to defy his vampire lover Armand (Assad Zaman) by revealing his undead origins. Daniel’s initial reaction is horror—“Are you the Zodiac killer?” he screams—while this fateful interview becomes a turning point in the relationship of the passion-driven vamps.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

French Open

Sports Roundup: Day and night, this weekend is overrun with major sports events. From Europe, the French Open concludes with the women’s singles final between three-time winner Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini on Saturday (9 am/ET, NBC) and the men’s final match on Sunday (9 am/ET, NBC). Defending USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions take on the Michigan Panthers in the USFL Conference Championship (Saturday, 3 pm/ET, ABC), with the St. Louis Battlehawks facing the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference Championship (Sunday, 7 pm/ET, Fox). There won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year, but as the final race of the triumvirate, the Belmont Stakes (Saturday, 4 pm/ET, NBC) from Saratoga Race Course bears watching. The first game of hockey’s Stanley Cup Finals (Saturday, 8 pm/ET, ABC) pits the Florida Panthers against the Edmonton Oilers. In prime time on Sunday, the NBA Finals (8 pm/ET, ABC) continues with Game 2, with Boston Celtics leading the Dallas Mavericks.

TNT

The Lazarus Project

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Haven’t we seen this before? That’s kind of the point in this sci-fi action thriller, returning for Season 2 with the world stuck in a seemingly endless three-week time loop. The Lazarus team is racing against time to avert global destruction, while guilt-burdened agent George (Paapa Essiedu) hopes to redeem himself with the organization he betrayed in the name of love.

The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story

8/7c

Lifetime’s Women in Peril: The network provides a twofer of its signature “based on a true story” cautionary tales, starting with The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story (Saturday, 8/7c), based on the life of Tanya (Jordyn Ashley Olsen), a bullied 14-year-old who’s befriended by her middle school’s security guard (Robert Baker)—until he lures her to his home and keeps her captive there for more than a decade. Followed by a Behind the Headlinesspecial at 10/9c. Sunday’s Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story(8/7c) stars executive producer Jana Kramer as Morgan, whose marriage to childhood sweetheart Rodney (Austin Nichols) takes quite a few sinister turns.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: