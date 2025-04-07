Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Kyle Lowder is returning to Days of our Lives as Rex Brady on April 10 after a year-and-a-half absence. For the actor, who also serves as the early morning anchor of the CBS affiliate KTVN broadcast in Reno, Nevada, the chance to come back to Salem was a welcome one.

“I was going to L.A., as I do every two to three months to get my fill of Southern California and see my friends and reconnect,” begins Lowder of how his visit came about. “I was in touch with Ron [Carlivati, then-head writer] and coincidentally, almost serendipitously, he had an idea for Rex to make an appearance because of the storyline with his mother on the show, Kate [Roberts, Lauren Koslow]. So, I got to go to L.A. and spend some quality time with friends, see people that I’ve known for decades who were considered professional family, and it was a week of business and pleasure.”

During Lowder’s first stint on Days, he played Brady Black from 2000 to ’05. The show rehired him in 2018 as Rex Brady, and he has been appearing on and off since. This time around, he was thrilled to see that his scenes were with his on-screen parents, Kate and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), where Rex assures them that he’s doing just fine following his recent car crash. “I’ve known Lauren and Josh since I was a literal teenager,” he points out. “I just love them as people, I love them as actors, and I think we work extremely well together. I love the chemistry that we have, and I was so happy to see their faces and to work with them again.”

That the soap continues to incorporate Rex for pop-ins is very special to Lowder. “I do not take it for granted,” he says. “I’ve been told multiple times, in different ways, by multiple people running the show that I’m very much a part of the fabric of Days of our Lives. They’ve always found ways to keep me a part of the storylines, and that’s something that means the world to me.”

A quarter of a century after he first appeared on the show, the excitement of doing it hasn’t waned, Lowder shares. “Every time I drive to the studio, I always have flashes of my 19-year-old self driving to the studio for the first time,” he explains. “Days of our Lives was my first job. It was the first time I was driving to work to get paid as a professional actor. I was 19 when I started, and I was 43 when I shot these episodes. All these years later, I still felt like I was driving to a place that feels like home to me, and then you walk through the doors of the studio to familiar sights and sounds and smells and faces, and it’s like riding a bike. I check in, go to my dressing room, get into wardrobe, learn the lines, run the lines, and go out to the set. I didn’t skip a beat. I didn’t feel any rust whatsoever. It’s so familiar to me.”

Which is saying a lot, considering he hasn’t been acting a lot in recent years. In 2023, Lowder moved to Nevada to be closer to his daughter, Isabella, 15, and pivoted from performing to news. “I have a lot of experience connecting to an audience through the medium of television,” he notes. “That was very, very helpful in terms of my transition from scripted television to broadcast news. When I sit at that anchor desk, I’m still communicating to an audience through a camera lens, and that is something that I’ve been doing for literal decades now. So the transition, in terms of the TV aspect of it, was very comfortable for me. I think that the learning curve was that this is not scripted television, and I had to learn the nuances and the ins and outs of this industry. But I’ve been doing it for almost two years now, and that has become second nature as well, which is great.”

But using a teleprompter every day didn’t make learning lines any easier. “One thing I realized is when you’re out of the soap opera game for even a relatively short amount of time, memorizing lines becomes a little bit more of an issue than it has in the past,” Lowder confides. “I’ve always been a very, very good line memorizer. It was never an issue for me. But being out of the game for a minute and coming back to shoot these episodes, I did notice that the normal time that I allotted in the past for memorizing lines was not sufficient. You go from reading a teleprompter every single day to having to commit copy to memory, your memorization muscles get atrophied.”

Nevertheless, he is all in on his new profession. “I truly have fallen in love with the industry of broadcast news,” he enthuses. “I sit at the same chair and the same desk in the same studio, but the news cycle is different every single day. It even changes throughout a two-and-a-half-hour broadcast that we do every single morning, so that keeps me on my toes. It’s very enjoyable.”

But he’s still open to popping up in Salem when needed. “I’m turning 45 this year, and if I’ve learned anything in 45 years of being on this planet, I’ll just say that you never know,” he offers. “I don’t like to put limitations on things whatsoever. I don’t like to say, ‘Well, that’s never been done before; I don’t see how that would work.’ I keep an open mind. This is a show that gave a very green, very inexperienced 19-year-old kid a shot and they changed my life. There’s a loyalty that I have to that show, and Ken Corday [executive producer] in particular. If the call comes in, I answer it and say, ‘How can I help?’ I love the show, I love working with the people on it, so I’m just very grateful for the experience to work there again.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, Streaming on Peacock