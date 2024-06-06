‘The Price is Right’: Drew Carey Had to Help Player Who Almost Missed Out on Stunning Prize

A contestant on Wednesday’s (June 5) episode of The Price Is Right at Night almost missed out on a brand-new car until Drew Carey stepped in to help.

The contestant in question was Shammira, who was brought up to the main stage on Wednesday’s episode to take on the Master Key game, which gives a player a chance to win a luxury car and two other prizes.

For those unfamiliar with Master Key, it works like this: the contestant is shown two small prizes, each with a three-digit number displayed. The contestant must then decide whether the first two digits or the last two digits are the correct prices. A correct answer wins the prize and a choice of one of five keys.

Of the five keys, three unlock prizes, one unlocks nothing, and one is the Master Key that unlocks everything.

Shammira had a chance to earn two keys by correctly guessing the prices of a grooming kit and a wireless charging stand. Unfortunately, she only got one right, so she could only pick one key. She selected the key in the middle and headed over to the padlocks to test if it worked.

The three prizes available to Shammira were a trip to Savannah, Georgia, a pair of designer sunglasses, and a brand-new red Lexus.

She opened the first lock and won herself the sunglasses. Carey then told her to try the padlock for the car, but when Shamirra put the key in the lock, she couldn’t turn it, so she thought she hadn’t won.

As she stepped back, Carey urged her to try again and to keep turning the key to the right. It’s a good job that the long-time host stepped in because this time when Shamirra turned the key, it worked!

Carey then revealed that Shamirra had picked the Master Key and, therefore, won all the prizes, including the trip to Georgia and the Lexus. An excited Shamirra jumped for joy and ran over to the car, opening the door and hopping into the driver’s seat.

After honking the horn in celebration, Shamirra got back out of the car and ran over to Carey to high-five the host and thank him for the encouragement. Carey then revealed Shamirra had won over $63,000 in prizes. And to think she would have missed out had Carey not told her to try the key again!