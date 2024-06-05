Property Brothers’ New Venture, Nazi Evil on Trial, ‘Sight Unseen’ Finale, Kylie Minogue in Concert

Matt Roush
Comments

Renovation pros Drew and Jonathan Scott put down their tools to help property investors in HGTV’s Backed by the Bros. A Netflix documentary uses the Nuremberg trials as a framework to depict the rise and fall of Hitler’s Third Reich. The CW’s unorthodox crime drama Sight Unseen wraps its first season. Hulu imports a high-energy 2023 Kylie Minogue concert from London.

Drew and Jonathan Scott Meet 1st Homeowner Backed By The Bros
HGTV

Backed by the Bros

Series Premiere

It’s not just over-their-head home renovators who could use the help of famed Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. In a new series, they put their considerable reputation as real-estate experts to the test, coming to the aid of property investors, short-term rental owners and other entrepreneurs. The opener introduces the Scotts to a pair of investors who sunk all their savings into an ill-fated flip, and financially stressed former spouses who are considering turning their garage into a money-making unit.

Netflix's 'Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial'
Netflix

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

Documentary Premiere

Prolific documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost) uses archival footage and newly released audio from the 1940s’ Nuremberg trials as a framework for a sweeping six-part docuseries that charts the terrible history of Germany’s Third Reich under the fanatical and dictatorial leadership of Adolf Hitler. With narration derived from the late journalist William L. Shirer (author of the definitive The Rise and fall of the Third Reich) and recreations, Evil on Trial lays out the economic and sociopolitical trends of the time, with parallels to the current rise of authoritarian and racist regimes.

arod Joseph as Matthew Allen and Dolly Lewis as Tess Avery in the 'Sight Unseen' Season 1 finale - 'Razor's Edge'
Michael Courtney/The CW

Sight Unseen

Season Finale

The high-concept crime drama about Tess (Dolly Lewis), a sight-impaired former detective, and her agoraphobic visual guide Sunny (Agam Darshi), who acts as her eyes through an app from 3,000 miles away in New York City, wraps its first season with a showdown between these colleagues. Tess gives Sunny an ultimatum: come to grips with the crime that made her afraid to leave home or risk bringing in the police.

Kylie Minogue in 'An Audience With Kylie'
Jon Hordle / ITV

An Audience With Kylie

Special

Campy Australian pop queen Kylie Minogue works up a crowd and even makes way for a surprise wedding proposal in a 2023 concert spectacular from London’s Royal Albert Hall. We get a front-row seat to the extravaganza while also glimpsing her legion of famous fans in the audience, including Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan and Ripley’s Andrew Scott.

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in 'Dark Matter' Season 1 Episode 6 - 'Superposition'
Apple TV+

Dark Matter

A nearly fatal mistake threatens to expose Jason 2 (Joel Edgerton) in a twisty chapter of the superior sci-fi thriller. With the original Jason (also Edgerton) continuing to work his way back to his original reality, with a limited number of tries remaining, impostor Jason 2 laments during therapy that while he may have got everything he wanted in this world, it’s not what he imagined. To which therapist Amanda (Alice Braga) replies, “Life is still life. What did you expect?” He’ll be even less pleased should he learn that his suspicious wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) is following him to uncover his secrets.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

An Audience With Kylie

Backed by the Bros

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

Sight Unseen

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Brian Michael Smith, Rob Lowe, Jim Parrack, Julian Works and Natacha Karam — '9-1-1: Lone Star'
1
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Everything We Know About Season 5
Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7
2
Ask Matt on Finales: ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Grey’s,’ ‘Station 19’ & More
Annika Noelle, Linsey Godfrey, and Linden Ashby
3
11 Stars Nominated for Their First Daytime Emmy This Year
Erich Anderson
4
‘Felicity’ & ‘Melrose Place’ Actor Erich Anderson Dies at 67
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 1
5
CBS Boss Hints at Potential ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff