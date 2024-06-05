Property Brothers’ New Venture, Nazi Evil on Trial, ‘Sight Unseen’ Finale, Kylie Minogue in Concert

HGTV

Backed by the Bros

Series Premiere 9/8c

It’s not just over-their-head home renovators who could use the help of famed Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. In a new series, they put their considerable reputation as real-estate experts to the test, coming to the aid of property investors, short-term rental owners and other entrepreneurs. The opener introduces the Scotts to a pair of investors who sunk all their savings into an ill-fated flip, and financially stressed former spouses who are considering turning their garage into a money-making unit.

Netflix

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

Documentary Premiere

Prolific documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost) uses archival footage and newly released audio from the 1940s’ Nuremberg trials as a framework for a sweeping six-part docuseries that charts the terrible history of Germany’s Third Reich under the fanatical and dictatorial leadership of Adolf Hitler. With narration derived from the late journalist William L. Shirer (author of the definitive The Rise and fall of the Third Reich) and recreations, Evil on Trial lays out the economic and sociopolitical trends of the time, with parallels to the current rise of authoritarian and racist regimes.

Michael Courtney/The CW

Sight Unseen

Season Finale 9/8c

The high-concept crime drama about Tess (Dolly Lewis), a sight-impaired former detective, and her agoraphobic visual guide Sunny (Agam Darshi), who acts as her eyes through an app from 3,000 miles away in New York City, wraps its first season with a showdown between these colleagues. Tess gives Sunny an ultimatum: come to grips with the crime that made her afraid to leave home or risk bringing in the police.

Jon Hordle / ITV

An Audience With Kylie

Special

Campy Australian pop queen Kylie Minogue works up a crowd and even makes way for a surprise wedding proposal in a 2023 concert spectacular from London’s Royal Albert Hall. We get a front-row seat to the extravaganza while also glimpsing her legion of famous fans in the audience, including Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan and Ripley’s Andrew Scott.

Apple TV+

Dark Matter

A nearly fatal mistake threatens to expose Jason 2 (Joel Edgerton) in a twisty chapter of the superior sci-fi thriller. With the original Jason (also Edgerton) continuing to work his way back to his original reality, with a limited number of tries remaining, impostor Jason 2 laments during therapy that while he may have got everything he wanted in this world, it’s not what he imagined. To which therapist Amanda (Alice Braga) replies, “Life is still life. What did you expect?” He’ll be even less pleased should he learn that his suspicious wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) is following him to uncover his secrets.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: