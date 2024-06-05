Property Brothers’ New Venture, Nazi Evil on Trial, ‘Sight Unseen’ Finale, Kylie Minogue in Concert
Renovation pros Drew and Jonathan Scott put down their tools to help property investors in HGTV’s Backed by the Bros. A Netflix documentary uses the Nuremberg trials as a framework to depict the rise and fall of Hitler’s Third Reich. The CW’s unorthodox crime drama Sight Unseen wraps its first season. Hulu imports a high-energy 2023 Kylie Minogue concert from London.
Backed by the Bros
It’s not just over-their-head home renovators who could use the help of famed Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. In a new series, they put their considerable reputation as real-estate experts to the test, coming to the aid of property investors, short-term rental owners and other entrepreneurs. The opener introduces the Scotts to a pair of investors who sunk all their savings into an ill-fated flip, and financially stressed former spouses who are considering turning their garage into a money-making unit.
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
Prolific documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost) uses archival footage and newly released audio from the 1940s’ Nuremberg trials as a framework for a sweeping six-part docuseries that charts the terrible history of Germany’s Third Reich under the fanatical and dictatorial leadership of Adolf Hitler. With narration derived from the late journalist William L. Shirer (author of the definitive The Rise and fall of the Third Reich) and recreations, Evil on Trial lays out the economic and sociopolitical trends of the time, with parallels to the current rise of authoritarian and racist regimes.
Sight Unseen
The high-concept crime drama about Tess (Dolly Lewis), a sight-impaired former detective, and her agoraphobic visual guide Sunny (Agam Darshi), who acts as her eyes through an app from 3,000 miles away in New York City, wraps its first season with a showdown between these colleagues. Tess gives Sunny an ultimatum: come to grips with the crime that made her afraid to leave home or risk bringing in the police.
An Audience With Kylie
Campy Australian pop queen Kylie Minogue works up a crowd and even makes way for a surprise wedding proposal in a 2023 concert spectacular from London’s Royal Albert Hall. We get a front-row seat to the extravaganza while also glimpsing her legion of famous fans in the audience, including Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan and Ripley’s Andrew Scott.
Dark Matter
A nearly fatal mistake threatens to expose Jason 2 (Joel Edgerton) in a twisty chapter of the superior sci-fi thriller. With the original Jason (also Edgerton) continuing to work his way back to his original reality, with a limited number of tries remaining, impostor Jason 2 laments during therapy that while he may have got everything he wanted in this world, it’s not what he imagined. To which therapist Amanda (Alice Braga) replies, “Life is still life. What did you expect?” He’ll be even less pleased should he learn that his suspicious wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) is following him to uncover his secrets.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- More from Apple TV+: On a busy Wednesday slate, the next-to-last Season 2 episode of the disarming The Big Door Prize finds the town preparing for the annual Deercoming Parade, while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) move their relationship forward. On the domestic comedy Trying, Jason (Rafe Spall) starts a junior soccer team to help his son Tyler (Cooper Turner) fit in. And on the 1980s period comedy Acapulco, as Maximo’s (Enrique Arrizon) family and friends head to a debate competition, Maximo clashes with best friend Memo (Fernando Carsa) over Memo’s sister.
- MasterChef: Generations (8/7c, Fox): It’s the Boomer chefs’ turn to try to impress the judges (including guest judge Lidia Bastianich) with a signature dish in hopes of moving on in the competition. Followed by Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (9/8c), where the teams led by Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump create concept bars, devising cocktails and décor, with customer feedback deciding the winner.
- In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin (10/9c, IFC, streaming on AMC+): Mushroom risotto is on the menu when vegan actor Ed Begley Jr. is the guest.