[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Big Door Prize Season 2 Episode 9 “Un-Selfploration.”]

The Big Door Prize Season 1 ended with the tease of a “next stage” of the Morpho machine, which has come to Deerfield and ostensibly revealed everyone’s true potential. And now, in the penultimate episode, there’s the tease of more to come after that.

Dusty (Chris O’Dowd), upon ending the “selfploration” with Cass (Gabrielle Dennis), has to end things with Alice (Justine Lupe) and does so quite awkwardly (fitting, given that hug earlier this season) with a Thank You card. She then reveals that he was in her vision (the next stage of the Morpho), and he becomes pretty much obsessed with getting answers. She shares that what she saw (he gave her the push she needed to jump out of a plane) made her think that the real Dusty would help her somehow.

Then, Dusty begins to wonder if maybe she was in his vision, a person next to a ski jump. But even if it was, what would that mean? He just wants the machine to be more specific and to be able to see their visions more than once. He decides to go see if there’s a next, next stage—by hitting the machine. The screen then flashes and the on the screen appears “Please see Guide.” But what does that mean exactly? TV Insider brought just that question to creator and executive producer David West Read.

“I think one of the challenges of the show that I really leaned into is that the book that it’s based on has this definitive ending and everything in the book that we wanted to use is basically used in the first season,” he explained. “So the second season, we’re completely off-roading and going in an entirely new direction. And we wanted the machine to keep evolving as the townspeople are evolving and that as they go deeper into themselves, the machine is also growing and its influence is growing. And so this ‘Guide’ is pointing the townspeople to a potential next stage, a next, next stage that is even more advanced and mysterious than the stages that have come before.”

What do you think Guide means? What are your theories for the finale? Let us know in the comments section, below.

The Big Door Prize, Season 2 Finale, Wednesday, July 12, Apple TV+