‘Kingdom’ Star Jonathan Tucker Saves Neighbors During Frightening Home Invasion

Jonathan Tucker rescued his neighbors during a home invasion in his Los Angeles neighborhood. The incident took place on Sunday evening, June 2.

Initially reported by TMZ, the actor called 911 around 6:20 p.m. to report a suspicious man who was going around banging on doors and talking to himself around the neighborhood. After getting off the phone with the police, Tucker went outside to find the man was no longer visible but his neighbor’s front door was wide open.

Upon seeing the open door, the 42-year-old went to check on the family and saw his neighbor and her children to safety. The mother and her two kids were unaware the intruder had even entered their home. With one of the children in his arms, Tucker walked the family out farther away from the house until the police arrived moments later.

After the break-in, the intruder fled the scene, but the police found the man and took him into custody. TMZ reported that the man was later placed on a 5150 hold, an involuntary detainment for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization for those evaluated to be a danger to themselves or to others.

In an interview with Los Angeles magazine, Tucker called the LAPD “the real heroes.”

“They put their lives on the line every day multiple times a day,” Tucker said. “They responded within minutes, while I was still on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. It was an extraordinary response.”

Tucker is known for his roles in film and TV including The Virgin Suicides, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Hostage, The Ruins, and Charlie’s Angels along with Parenthood, Westworld, Justified, City on a Hill, Debris, and Kingdom, in which he played a main role of the mixed martial artist Jay.

Tucker shares twins with his wife Tara Ahamed, whom he married in June 2012.