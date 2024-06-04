Alec Baldwin to Star in TLC Reality Show With Wife Hilaria & Kids

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are done having kids – and are instead inviting viewers into their chaotic home.

The husband and wife announced that they’ll be bringing their family of nine to the small screen for a TLC reality series, set to air in 2025. The working title is The Baldwins.

The show concept was revealed via an Instagram video post, featuring their seven children running around the house screaming.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” the 30 Rock alum says in the video. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

As he and his wife attempt to organize their children for the announcement video, he goes ahead and says himself, “We are the Baldwins, and we’re going to TLC! God help you all.”

Per TLC: “Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama.”

Their seven children who are to be featured in the show are Ilaria Catalina Irena, who is 19 months old; María Lucía Victoria, who is 3; Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, who is also 3; Romeo Alejandro David, at 5 years old; Leonardo Ángel Charles, who is age 7; Rafael Thomas, at the age of 8; and Carmen Gabriela, who is the oldest at 10 years old.

The announcement comes as the actor is set to stand trial in July over the October 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges and faces up to 18 months in prison if found guilty – the same sentence 26-year-old armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed received this past April for loading the live bullet into Alec’s gun.

The series is produced by Terminal B TV, which was founded by former Critical Content exec Tom Forman and David Metzler.