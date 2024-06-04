TV Streaming Prices & Deals Summer 2024: Complete Guide

Long-term streaming subscribers know that price hikes are nothing new, but keeping up with the best deals on the market has proven more and more difficult as household subscriptions rates are adding up to about $70 a month – roughly the same as a traditional cable package.

Take Netflix, the O.G. popularized streaming subscription, which started at $9 a month. After an array of DVD rental prices plus streamer deals over the years ranging from $8 to $16, Netflix finally landed at $10/month in 2016 and has consistently raised deals by $1 or $2 every year since. In 2023, Netflix now offers its standard package at $15.49/month, not even including the levels of Basic plans, Premium plans, and ad-free packages. No wonder it’s so hard to keep up (or to remember to cancel!).

Now Max and Spotify have raised their prices – Spotify has upped their rates twice in one year. In order to help you get the best price possible, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about the latest subscription fees and deals from your favorite streamers below.

The Latest: Free seven-day trial (or free membership through T-Mobile)

Boasting several nominated films and tv shows from Killers of the Flower Moon to Ted Lasso, this steamer offers its usual seven-day free trial. This year however, T-Mobile customers will get a free Apple TV+ subscription with the Go5G plan, which you can read more about here. Comcast customers are also in luck: they can bundle Apple TV+, Netflix, and Peacock for $15 per month. This deal is available to new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers.

DirecTV Stream

The Latest: $10 off Choice package (or more)

Offering their best deal ever, DirecTV Stream is offering new customers a special deal when you sign up for a their Choice package (or any other package of a higher tier). The deal for Choice is $74.99 per month instead of its regular $84.99 per month.

The Latest: Save over 40% a month

The Trio Basic Bundle includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ starting at $14.99 per month with ads. You can upgrade to the Trio Premium Bundle which includes access to all three streamers without ads.

Frndly

The Latest: Seven-day free trial

The new streaming service offers family-free live TV starting at $6.99 per month, and new subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial. The streamer includes over 40 channels, including Hallmark, Lifetime, History, and more.

FuboTV

The Latest: 15% off first month of Fubo

With one of the largest channel selections of the streamers, FuboTV is doing its part for the national holiday and offering new customers 15% off their first month with the streamer. For access to more than 180 other news, entertainment, and sports channels, Fubo’s plans start at $79.99 per month for Pro package.

The Latest: One-month free trial

The Bear and Only Murders in the Building streamer is offering a 30-day free trial to new customers who sign up today. Its subscription service normally costs $7.99 per month and the ad-free version costs $17.99 per month. (Though in the aforementioned Disney Trio Bundle, you can bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for as low as $14.99.) T-Mobile customers can also get Hulu with ads with the purchase of the Go5G plan.

The Latest: Ad-free tier will rise from $15.99 per month to $16.99 per month

Just ahead of HBO’s House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere, Max’s annual plan will also increase from $149.99 to $169.99. The highest ad-free tear will also rise by $1 to $20.99 per month, and $10 per year, bringing the new annual cost to $209.99. The ad-supported subscription however remains unchanged at $9.99 per month and $99.99 a year.

The Latest: Free subscription through Verizon or T-Mobile

Though the streamer rarely offers deals, this year you can get the streaming service for free with Verizon’s Unlimited Plus plan (which also comes with Max with ads) and T-Mobile’s Go5G plans (whose select tiers also include Apple One and Hulu). Comcast customers are also in luck: they can bundle Apple TV+, Netflix, and Peacock for $15 per month. This deal is available to new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers.

Their standard prices remain the same at ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month, Standard plan for $15.49 per month (with extra member slots for $7.99 a head per month), and Premium at $22.99 per month (with extra member slots for $7.99 a head per month).

The Latest: One-month free trial

For a limited time, subscribers can get a one-month free trial for Paramount+ which is regularly priced at $5.99 per month.

Additionally, through July 17, subscribers can save 50% off the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan (priced at $11.99 per month) if you use the code THECHI. After the deal above ends, subscribers can still enjoy a free seven-day trial of the Paramount+ Essential plan as well as the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription, and can also save %16 off with annual billing.

The Latest: Annual subscription before July 17

As the exclusive streamer of the Paris Olympics, interested users have until July 17 to pay the current price of $59.99 for your first year of Peacock content. Monthly subscribers will see the new rate rise in Aug. 17, so annual prices will guarantee your lowest price for the NBC streamer. The current rates are $5.99 per month or $11.99 per month for the ad-free package. Comcast customers are also in luck: they can bundle Apple TV+, Netflix, and Peacock for $15 per month. This deal is available to new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers.

Philo

The Latest: Seven-day free trial

Users can get seven days free when you sign up for Philo, which costs $25 per month and offers over 70 channels.

Sling

The Latest: Save up to 60% off first month

Sling is offering $10 off your first month for Orange and Blue plans (each $30 a month) or you can combine the two with 22 exclusive channels for $45 a month.

Spotify

The Latest: Starting in July, individual premium plan will increase by $1 per month, family plan by $3 per month, and two-person plan by $2 per month

For the second time this year, Spotify is raising their subscription prices. For an individual premium plan the new cost is $11.99 per month (up from $10.99), the family plan is $19.99 per month (up from $16.99), and the two-person Duo plan is $16.99 (up from $14.99).

The Latest: $5 per month for three months

Starz is offering an exclusive deal for its new and previous customers: you can enjoy the first three months for $5 per month. Starz usually costs $8.99 monthly or $74.99 per year and normally includes a seven-day free trial as well. The streamer includes access to shows like Outland, Gaslit, BMF, and more.

