A Guide to Streaming ‘Love Island UK’ Summer 2024 in the U.S.

The wait is over, babes. Love Island UK Season 11 is about to launch, just in time for the hottest summer yet. Below, we’re breaking down how to stream your favorite reality show to keep up with the newest villa tea, even from the U.S.

When Does Season 11 Premiere?

Love Island UK premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. BST, which is 4 p.m. ET for U.S. audiences.

Where to Watch Love Island UK 2024 in the U.S.

Love Island streams live free on ITVX in the UK. ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” which means you can also tune in for free, just like any UK resident.

You’ll have to sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to the UK, and then find the show streaming live in ITVX. The subscription costs $6.67/month. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee just in case you find that a VPN is not for you.

Other options for VPN services include NordVPN (which costs $12.99/month with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and PureVPN (which costs $12.95/month or $3.19/month under a one-year subscription).

Who Are the Contestants of Season 11?

In 2024’s Season 11 of the reality series, the following contestants have been announced via Love Island UK’s social media: Samantha Kenny, Munveer Jabbal, Nicole Samuel, Ronnie Vint, Patsy Field, Ciaran Davies, Mimii Ngulube, Sam Taylor, Jess White, Ayo Odukoya, Harriet Blackmore and Sean Stone.

Who Is the Season 11 Host?

Maya Jama will be returning as host in June 2024. The radio host first joined the Love Island family in 2023 when she replaced Laura Whitmore as host for Season 9.

She has previously co-presented BBC One’s Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer; presented of the BBC Three competition Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star; and presented her own show on BBC Radio from 2018 to 2020.

When Does Each Episode Air?

ITV has yet to confirm the exact duration of the show this season, but the UK series typically lasts eight weeks. So you can expect Monday night episode drops for approximately the next eight weeks at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. EST).

How to Stream Previous Seasons of Love Island UK

Seasons 1 through 10 of the reality show can be streamed on Britbox (which offers a free trial) and Hulu.($7.99/month).

