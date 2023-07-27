Maura Higgins on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 Dramas & Who She Is Rooting For

The first week of Love Island USA season 5 has already been filled with twists and turns, surprise dumping along with the emergence of literal and physical bombshells. Viewers also saw Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix host a rousing game of “Mr. & Mrs.” for the couples, which was won by Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright.

Social ambassador Maura Higgins has been on the scene as the drama unfolds, checking in from the villa in Fiji. Her coverage can be found on digital and social media platforms throughout the six weeks. The Irish model has been in the position of the Islanders as a popular past bombshell from season 5 of Love Island UK. Ahead of the viewer’s vote to see who stays and who goes, we caught up with the reality show export to get her thoughts on the happenings so far.

How did this opportunity come about to be this season’s social ambassador?

Maura Higgins: We’ve been in talks for a few months. I met up with the execs. We were speaking quite a bit about this role. It just made sense to me. People ask me would you ever go back as a contestant. For me, I wanted to go back to the other side of the cameras. I wanted to come back as a host. I feel like this is the right direction I’m going in. It was just an exciting opportunity.

You’ve been in their shoes, heels. How is it to watch from this new lens?

I find it quite easy to watch the show. I watch it as a viewer, so I can enjoy the show. I’m so invested in this season. We are only a week in and it is already unbelievable—just great TV.

A lot has happened in the first week.

The whole “Bergie” (Carsten Bergersen) was dumped and then he wasn’t dumped. We’ve already had dumpings and bombshells. It’s all happening. There is so much going on. It’s hard to wrap our heads around it. It’s going to be an epic season for sure.

When you see “Bergie” started, one might not think he would last. He and Anna [Kurdys] don’t make the best connection after the initial companying. After [host] Sarah Hyland breaks the news one of the two has to choose to leave, “Bergie” does the chivalrous thing and chooses himself. He then gets a second chance and makes the most of it. Are you surprised at how things have panned out for him?

I’m really rooting for him. You can already see his confidence has grown. I love all the guys who were helping him out and the girls helping out. Now we are seeing this connection with Carmen [Kocourek], and I’m praying for that. I love them together.

Carmen and “Bergie” are building a connection despite Victor [Gonzalez], who Carmen was coupled with. Victor tells “Bergie” that Carmen just wants to be friends with him. When “Bergie” passes on what Victor told him, Carmen wasn’t happy. What’s your take on this situation?

I don’t think he handled it well. Him sitting by himself. I thought it was a bit immature. She was so right in what she said. That she can do what she wants. He shouldn’t dictate to her what she should do. I didn’t like how he acted. I probably would have ended things as well. There is another side I totally understand. We put ourselves in his shoes as well on the challenge. If you were the only one who wasn’t picked out of the couples, you’d be pretty pissed. I feel like it could have gone a different way though.

It’s like having a chip on your shoulder after you’re last picked in dodgeball.

I feel lit just bruised Victor’s ego. He looked so childish. Let’s hope he sorts himself out.

You spoke to Jasmine [Sklavanitis] after she was dumped. What did you think of her being the first to leave the villa?

There was the thinking Harrison [Luna] was going to pick Jasmine. I was quite shocked. We had seen him have more conversations with Jasmine than Destiny. Watching Harrison and Destiny [Davis] together, they ended up being a really good match. During the Mr. and Mrs. challenge, they knew a lot about each other in such a short period. That was green flags.

How do you like the villa accommodations?

It was so crazy walking back into the villa. I hadn’t been in a villa for four years since I did the show. I literally said this in my head, “Maybe I want to be a bombshell because is so nice.” It’s a very bougie villa. It’s huge as well. Absolutely massive. It was crazy to be back in that environment.

Anything you see that we aren’t?

I was speaking with Ariana after she hosted the “Mr. and Mrs.” challenge. I asked her if the Islanders were trying to get outside information. Yeah, they were. She is such a nice girl as well. We clicked straight away. She seems fun and down-to-earth.

What was it about the experience that you don’t want to be an Islander or bombshell again?

I had such an incredible experience. For me, it’s more about I’m 32 now. I’ve had my experience as a contestant. I want to be doing something else like hosting. I feel like what I’m doing is so enjoyable and don’t think a dating show is something I’d want to do again.

Who is the couple you think will or want to make it all the way?

It’s hard to say. Keenan [Anunay] and “Kay Kay” Vickala Gray have really clicked…I love that Carmen and “Bergie” are building a connection. …I want to see Bergie happy.

Any advice you would give the contestants?

Just be your true authentic self so you can walk out with your head held high with no regrets. Enjoy the experience. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You’re in Fiji. It flies by so quickly. Enjoy it.

