‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Hits Back at Fans Who Said She Didn’t Answer Puzzle Correctly

Wheel of Fortune contestant Dr. Kchristshan Howard is not standing for any nonsense when it comes to fans trying to undermine her big Bonus Round victory on last Friday’s (May 31) episode.

As part of Fan Favorites Week, Howard returned to the iconic game show with her daughter, Kennedi Williams, for another spin of the wheel. The mother-and-daughter duo from Waxahachie, Texas, faced off against dad-and-son team George Sr. & Mansour Chaya and mother-and-son pair Terrence & Donna Mason.

Howard and Williams dominated the episode from the start, maintaining a comfortable lead over their opponents. By the end of the episode, they’d amassed an impressive $23,948 cash and a trip to Tuscany, Italy. They also entered the last round with a Wildcard Wedge, meaning they could pick an extra letter for the final puzzle.

In the Bonus Round, they selected “What Are You Doing?” as the category and the additional letters “V, D, C, O, and P.” This left them with a puzzle board that read: “_ O _ N _ / P L _ C E S.”

This is where things got a little chaotic, as Howard answered, “I’m Going Places,” and started celebrating by running around the stage. Unfortunately, she’d added an unnecessary “I’m,” making her response incorrect.

“Come back here, say it right,” host Pat Sajak called as Howard returned to her spot and correctly answered “Going Places” before the timer ran out.

“There you go,” Sajak said before revealing Howard and Williams had won an extra $40,000, breaking last week’s Bonus Round losing streak.

Even though Howard gave her answer before the timer ran out, some fans felt she should not have been awarded the prize.

“The mother daughter at the end should not have won the bonus round. Pat should have said I am sorry, but that’s incorrect. Instead he told her to say it the right way and that is wrong. Completely unfair,” wrote one viewer on Instagram.

“I have seen them deny every other contestant that adds words incorrectly to a puzzle, yet they allowed her the win,” said another.

Another wrote, “Tonight was curious… the lady at the end went to guess the puzzle, got carried away and said ‘I’m going places!’ and starts dancing, but the puzzle was “Going places”, yet she won!”

However, many others came to Howard’s defense, reminding the complainers that “She corrected it within two seconds.”

“That’s not how it works, she still had time on the clock,” added another.

“If you didn’t watch the episode, I get that. But if you did watch the episode, she said ‘Going Places’ literally two seconds after. Please pay attention,” wrote one commenter.

Howard herself jumped into the comments to hit back at the trolls, writing, “We have until the time clock runs out.”

She also responded to another fan who wrote, “[Sajak] told her come back and say it the right way, he should have said no, that’s incorrect. He coached her. I’ve been watching the show for years as well, so I know how it works.”

“That’s totally not how it works during the bonus round lol,” Howard replied. “God bless you though. This is our third time on the show. We are also there for 12 hours during taping. We have to sign off on the rules.”

“People are just so mean,” she said in a follow-up comment.

What did you think of Howard and Williams’ victory? Let us know in the comments section below.