Mandy Moore Announces Pregnancy — ‘This Is Us’ Costars React to Her Real-Life ‘Big 3’

Dan Clarendon
Mandy Moore - This Is Us
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

This Is Us

Mandy Moore’s family will soon be a party of five. The This Is Us star and husband Taylor Goldsmith announced on Instagram on Friday that they’re expecting their third child.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” the couple wrote, referencing the “Big Three” kids of Rebecca Pearson, Moore’s This Is Us character.

In the attached photo, Moore and Goldsmith’s 3-year-old son, Gus, and their 19-month-old, Ozzie, sport T-shirts reading “Big” and “Middle,” respectively.

“Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister,” the couple added in their caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

Many celebrities — including This Is Us costars — shared their excitement in the post’s comments.

“Mannnnndyyyyyy!!!” wrote Chrissy Metz, who played Kate, Rebecca’s daughter, on the NBCdrama. “Awwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!! Congratulations!!!”

Ryan Michelle Bathe, wife of This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and the actor behind Rebecca’s friend Yvette, wrote, “This is amazing news and congratulations!”

And Eris Baker, who played grandchild Tess Baker on the series, wrote, “Congratulations.”

This Is Us guest stars Jamie Chung, Sophia Bush, and Katie Couric also raved about the news in the comments — as did TV actors Busy Philipps, Jessica Capshaw, Teresa Palmer, Melanie Lynskey, Beth Behrs, Angelique Cabral, and Claire Holt.

In a candid Instagram post this January, Moore revealed how her This Is Us role readied her for motherhood. “Motherhood is a beautiful, messy, sleepless gift, and to have two kiddos under two… whew!” she wrote at the time. “Playing Rebecca on #ThisIsUs actually prepared me for it a bit — like changing a diaper for the first time and running around set with ‘triplets.’ Being a mom on This Is Us to triplets at various stages of life and now being a mom to Gus and Ozzie, well, I’ve learned that as hard as you try and as good intentioned as you may be, it is impossible to ‘get it right’ all of the time.”

She added: “Rebecca Pearson said it best: ‘It’s my job to keep standing there with my arms wide open, waiting for you to maybe someday fall inside if you needed it. And if you do, I’ll love you. And if you don’t, I’ll love you, too — because that’s what it means to be a parent. You’ll see one day.’ And to that, I say, Rebecca, I see it!”

