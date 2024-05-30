The Bear‘s third season may be on everyone’s minds, but the series is making another TV milestone first as the Emmy-winning dramedy makes its linear debut on FX.

The FX original has only previously been available to stream exclusively on Hulu, but fans will finally be able to tune in for a four-day marathon of Season 1 beginning Sunday, June 2 in anticipation of the upcoming third season debuting on streaming on Thursday, June 27. When Season 1 of The Bear premiered back in 2022, it may have been watched by millions on Hulu, but this new linear channel debut offers those without the streaming service the chance to see what all the well-deserved fuss is about.

The eight-episode debut season will roll out in two-episode blocks starting at 10 pm ET/PT on Sunday, June 2. The back-to-back presentations will fill the same hour-long slot through Wednesday, June 5, when the final two episodes of Season 1 air. The official lineup is as follows: “System” and “Hands” on Sunday, June 2; “Brigade” and “Dogs” on Monday, June 3; “Sheridan” and “Ceres” on Tuesday, June 4; and “Review” and “Braciole” on Wednesday, June 5.

Season 1 of The Bear introduces viewers to Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef who returns home to Chicago so he can run his family sandwich shop in the wake of a heartbreaking death. Far removed from the fine-dining kitchens he trained in, Carmy must balance the pressure of small business ownership with his resistant kitchen staff and family relationships, all while coping with his brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) suicide.

As the season unfolds, fans witness Carmy’s influence over the team as they shift their focus to elevating the dining experience. In addition to White, who won an Emmy for his Season 1 performance, The Bear also stars fellow Emmy-winners Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as well as Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas, Oliver Platt, and Edwin Lee Gibson among others.

If you’re too eager to wait for the Season 1 telecast, fans can stream Seasons 1 and 2 anytime on Hulu, where Season 3 will debut with all 10 episodes later this June.

Stay tuned for more on the series as we approach Season 3’s premiere, and don’t miss The Bear‘s broadcast debut this summer on FX.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, June 27, Hulu