‘Hacks’ Scores Season 4 Renewal at Max

The Hacks team is here to stay as Max orders Season 4 of the critically acclaimed comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Announced timed to the Season 3 finale, Hacks‘ renewal is sure to leave fans relieved after a twist cliffhanger ending between Smart’s Deborah Vance and Einbinder’s Ava Daniels. Over the course of nine episodes, viewers tracked the latest chapter of Deborah and Ava’s professional and personal relationship as the standup pursued late-night television and the writer briefly explored new opportunities in Los Angeles before reteaming.

In addition to Smart and Einbinder, Season 3 of the award-winning series helmed by showrunners Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky features an ensemble cast that includes Downs, Meg Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher McDonald, Christopher Lloyd, Tony Goldwyn, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.

“We congratulate Hacks’ brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television. Hacks is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming shared in a statement. “The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family.”

In Season 3, Episodes 7 and 8 marked a new daily high for the series’ overall viewership, according to Max. Originally debuting in 2021, with Season 1, Hacks dropped its second season back in 2022, making the anticipation for Season 3 even more heightened with a nearly two-year gap between the Season 2 finale and Season 3 premiere.

“Hats off to Jen, Lucia and Paul for crafting a world as compelling and poignant as it is clever and funny,” Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television stated. “We applaud our outstanding cast, who made it easy to fall in love with these flawed, hilarious, and deeply human characters, and we thank everyone at Max for a terrific partnership over the first three seasons and counting. We can’t wait to deliver more Hacks to fans around the world!”

In addition to being showrun by Downs, Aniello, and Statsky, they also executive produce the show with Michael Schur, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett. Stay tuned for more on Hacks‘ upcoming chapter as it takes shape at Max, and let us know what you’re looking forward to when it comes to Deborah and Ava’s story.

Hacks, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Max