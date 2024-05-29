Chrishell Stause Joins ‘Neighbours’ Cast, Adding a New Soap to Her Resume

Chrishell Stause is growing her soap opera roots again with a new role in Neighbours. Amazon Prime Video announced on Wednesday that the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress and reality star will join the series as a guest role.

Stause’s role in the series is as Yasmine “Yas” Shields, a businesswoman who is glamorous, successful, and in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.

Production will begin for Strause in Australia this July.

In a statement, Stause said of the news, “I am honored and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show! Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

Meanwhile, executive producer Jason Herbison revealed, “We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive. Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

Stause’s history in soaps is expansive, to say the least. She starred as Amanda Dillon for over 500 episodes of All My Children from 2005 to 2011 before joining Days of Our Lives as Jordan Ridgeway for more than 200 episodes between 2013 and 2023, the latter of which she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for. In between, she also guest-starred as Bethany Bryant for 10 episodes of The Young and the Restless in 2016.

In addition to starring in a new Neighbours role, fans can also soon see her on Netflix’s upcoming holiday rom-com Hot Frosty.

