‘Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter’: The Most Devastating Revelations of the Docuseries

Warning: The following post contains discussions of addiction, sexual assault, and suicide.

Investigation Discovery’s latest eye-opening docuseries about the perils of teen fame is Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, the latest episodes of which aired Tuesday night.

Following the first part of the docuseries, in which Nick Carter was accused of sexual assault on the record and in excruciating detail, the second part focused on other members of his family — particularly his parents and his siblings, three of whom would be lost to tragedy far too early in their lives.

Here’s a look at some of the most jaw-dropping details of the docuseries.

Aaron was forced to financially support his family far too early in life

Testimonials from folks who are or were close to the Carters, including a “family friend” named Jen, revealed that after Nick removed his parents as managers at the age of 18, the family’s financial well-being fell on Aaron’s shoulders … and his parents were very unkind about it.

Jen reported overhearing Aaron’s mother, Jane, say to Aaron, “What, do you think Nick takes a break?” when he was less than eager to perform. Then, she reported his father Bob saying separately, “You’re never going to be as good as your brother.”

The adult Carters’ cruelty to Aaron took a major toll on him

Aaron’s former tour manager, Mark Giovi, revealed how much emotional trauma he experienced from his parents. Per Giovi, while Aaron was performing Seussical six nights a week on Broadway as a minor, his parents promised a family vacation and then went on that trip without him, after which Aaron put a knife to his own neck in an apparent suicide attempt. It was ultimately thwarted by his team in the room, including his bodyguard.

Nick’s ex-girlfriend saw the stress of Carter parents’ chaos put a strain on the siblings

Kaya Jones, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls girl band, reported that when she lived with Nick, siblings Aaron and Bobbie Jean Carter lived with them briefly, but Nick’s disdain for his mother affected the siblings’ relationships and Nick’s sobriety.

Aaron reportedly got into drugs while living with his father

According to Jones, Nick’s struggle with alcoholism went into full swing after their breakup, and he wasn’t the only one to fall into addiction. Their father Bob also reportedly began doing drugs after he and Jane broke up, and Aaron would sneak into his father’s safe to get Xanax.

Jones revealed that the constant fighting shown in the Carters’ docuseries House of Carters was true to life.

The reason Nick had to get a restraining order against Aaron is truly shocking

According to Aaron’s ex Lina Valentina, Aaron’s struggles with mental health and drug misuse were briefly abated before he went back on tour. Family friend Jen said that Nick was extremely concerned about him.

Then, a few weeks after his relapse, Aaron began to discuss the notion of killing Nick’s then-pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, so he and sister Angel had to file for a restraining order to have his weapons taken away.

Aaron’s other ex and baby’s mother watched his entire world fall apart thanks to social media

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping element of Fallen Idols is its presentation of Aaron’s obsession with social media … and one user’s very unhealthy obsession with him.

According to the docuseries, there was a video streamer called Ganval who struck fear into Aaron’s heart with alleged threats against himself and his family. Because Aaron decided to speak out vehemently in support of Nick’s accusers, including Melissa Schulman, he believed his family was trying to silence him through threats. Aaron went on to hire a private detective to help protect him and prove his theory about the source, but once Nick’s wife was drawn into participating in the YouTuber’s streams, it only enhanced Aaron’s belief that he was the victim of a conspiracy to silence him.

Three Carter siblings died in three separate but similar tragedies

The first of the Carter siblings to die was Leslie Carter, who died of an overdose of prescription medication at the age of 25 in 2012. Her death caused a major rift between the two brothers as their mother blamed him for not financially supporting her in recovery.

In 2022, after an extended experience with addiction, Aaron Carter died on November 5, at the age of 34, due to accidental drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and Xanax.

Most recently, on December 23, 2023, sister Bobbie Jean Carter also died at the age of 41 due to intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The most recent accuser against Nick Carter decided to take her case to court

Shannon “Shay” Ruth appeared in the docuseries to share her own very disturbing account of alleged sexual assault by Nick Carter. Ruth, who has cerebral palsy and autism, explained that she was forced to imbibe intoxicating substances and participate in sexual acts with Carter on his tour bus, after which he called her a “retarded b****” and threatened she’d go to jail if she revealed what happened. Ruth, however, was undeterred and has since filed a lawsuit against Carter, while he has countersued against her and other accusers for defamation. That case is currently ongoing, and other accusers of Carter have since filed their own actions thanks to a change in the statute of limitations in California.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.