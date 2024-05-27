Basketball legend Bill Walton has died at the age of 71. The Hall of Famer and Emmy-winning sports broadcaster with two NBA championships to his name died on Monday, May 27 after a prolonged battle with cancer, the NBA announced in a statement.

Walton played for UCLA under coach John Wooden in the 1970s and played for the Portland Trailer Blazers, the Boston Celtics, and the San Diego/L.A. Clippers in the NBA. He was surrounded by his family upon his death.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

“Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

“As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him,” the statement concluded. “My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Luke, and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/fdlty5X3F5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 27, 2024

Walton won two NCAA championships back-to-back while playing college ball at UCLA, one in 1972 and the other in 1973. The Bruins had an 88-game winning streak during that time. Walton won national college player of the year three times in a row from 1972 to 1974.

Professionally, Walton was the first pick overall in the 1974 NBA draft and was chosen by the Trail Blazers. He led them to a championship win in 1977 and was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award that year. His second NBA championship was won with the Boston Celtics nine years later in 1986. He retired from the NBA in 1987 and went on to be a successful sports broadcaster for multiple networks.

Walton earned an Emmy in 1991 for his work as a color commentator for coverage of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament on CBS and was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1993. He worked at NBC for 12 years as a lead analyst for NBA games and then moved over to ESPN in 2002. Walton began covering college basketball in 2012. He’s considered one of the greatest sportscasters of all time.