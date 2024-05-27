‘The View’ Star Sunny Hostin Is ‘Always Surprised’ When Ex-Hosts Trash the Show

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Sunny Hostin on The View
Lou Rocco/ABC

After some alums of The View have aired their critiques of ABC’s daytime talk show, Sunny Hostin is giving her take.

“I’m always surprised when people speak negatively about our show, if I’m being honest,” she told Us Weekly recently. “You are part of a sisterhood. It’s really special.”

Hostin, a full-tune View cohost since 2016, added: “We are all close, regardless of our personal views. We leave all of that at the table. So I’m always surprised when someone says, ‘I don’t like that person.’ Because it’s never personal.”

The View hosts on Season 27 - Alyssa Farah Griffin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Sara Haines

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Sara Haines (ABC)

For Hostin, the hosts should feel a baseline of respect on the show. “Barbara Walters made sure I knew that when I joined,” she said. “Whoopi [Goldberg] says that all the time. I’ve said that to Alyssa [Farah Griffin]. I’m going to argue you down to the ground, and then we’re going to go out for martinis, and it’s going to be OK.”

Meghan McCain Says 'There's Not a Chance in Hell' She'd Ever Return to 'The View'
Related

Meghan McCain Says 'There's Not a Chance in Hell' She'd Ever Return to 'The View'

One of the most vocal critics of the show is Meghan McCain, who cohosted the show from 2017 to 2021. McCain wrote in an April 2023 Daily Mail column that she was “treated horribly” on the show. And she claimed in her audio memoir, Bad Republican, that the show is a “toxic work environment,” per Variety.

McCain spoke out about the show again in a December 2023 episode of the podcast Your Welcome [sic]. “I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time,” she said on the podcast, per Entertainment Weekly.

Rosie O’Donnell, a cohost from 2006 to 2007 and 2014 to 2015, also didn’t have a good experience on the show. “It’s not the best use of my talent to get in a show where I have to argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness,” she said in an April 2023 episode of the podcast Now What? With Brooke Shields, per EW. “It was not something I’d ever do again.”

The View

Sunny Hostin

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ, Matt Czuchry as Conrad in The Resident
1
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Would ‘Jump’ at Opportunity to Return to ‘The Resident’
Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 3 - 'No Pain'
2
Why That Major ‘IWTV’ Character Was Left out of Episode 3
Vanna White and Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'
3
Inside Look at Pat Sajak’s Final ‘Wheel of Fortune’
General Hospital - Johnny Wactor as Brando Corbin
4
‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Shot & Killed in L.A. Robbery
Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson for 'Home Improvement'
5
Patricia Richardson Says ‘Home Improvement’ Ended After She Asked for Equal Pay