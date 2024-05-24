Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was arrested on Monday, May 20, for allegedly driving under the influence, and newly released dashcam footage shows her arguing with cops and ranting against her ex, Thomas Ravenel.

Dennis was questioned by Goose Creek Police after a road traffic accident in Berkeley, South Carolina, on Monday. She was said to be in possession of opened alcohol and was charged with a DUI, with one officer noting she was “possibly impaired” and another writing in the report that she “had glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her.”

In dashcam footage from the Goose Creek Police Department obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Dennis can be seen arguing with the officers, questioning why she was being arrested and blaming her ex, Ravenel, with whom she shares two children, a girl and a boy.

“I don’t understand why I’m being arrested, though. Genuinely, no… This is crazy,” the reality star says in the video. “Like, honestly, because I’m on a TV show, it is, like, a thing.”

She continues, “I was in a horrible car accident and now I’m being arrested? What? This is crazy! You know what? Thomas, thank you. I’m so thankful you’re my baby daddy, ’cause you’ve ruined my life. Thanks.”

Dennis and Ravenel started dating in 2013 when she was a university student and he was running for the U.S. senate. The ups and downs of their relationship was featured across five seasons of Bravo’s Southern Charm. They separated in 2016.

“I love that you guys arrested me for no reason, though,” Dennis adds in the video. “It’s really funny, ’cause I’m on a TV show. I guess that made sense, for you guys to get a little media. Media attention. That makes way more sense, just like Thomas. F*****g bull****. Bull****.”

“It’s not my fault that truck, like, stopped in the middle of the road. Like, what the hell, man?” she goes on to say. “I shouldn’t talk more crap, ’cause it’ll make me look more guilty. I know. I know.”

Dennis also worries about the arrest affecting her relationship with her kids, saying, “Never gonna get my kids back. Thanks guys, y’all really ruined my kids’ life for nothing, really, ’cause there’s no reason for me to be here.”

She is also concerned about her dog being taken away from her, telling the cops, “I want my puppy. Please let me have my puppy. He can’t go to the animal shelter. I will sue the s*** out of you! No I want my dog! He means everything to me! This is bull****! I just want my dog to be OK. Please just let my puppy be OK!”

After an officer tells her she can pick the dog up the next morning, Dennis says, “You are heartless, clearly. I’m really, actually, a really normal, good person. And it’s pissing me off because I’m being treated like I’m not. It’s just like my ex, f****** gaslighting me.”

Later, Dennis appears to calm down and apologizes for her earlier outbursts.

“I just want to say I’m sorry for any way I acted toward you, because it wasn’t in any way personal,” she states. “I’m just upset because I know what this means for me. I just wanted to say I’m sorry, because I don’t want you to think I’m a bad person. I’m not a bad person! I promise.”

The Bravo star is required to appear in court on June 4.