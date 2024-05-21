‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Charged With DUI After 3-Car Collison

Kathryn Dennis was arrested in South Carolina for allegedly driving under the influence after being involved in a three-car collision. Now, the Bravo star is required to appear in court on June 4.

According to a police report obtained by Peoplethe former Southern Charm star was questioned by Goose Creek Police after a road traffic accident in Berkeley, South Carolina on Monday, May 20. It was just after 10 p.m. local time.

She was said to be in possession of opened alcohol and was charged with a DUI. One of the officers who spoke with Dennis reportedly told a colleague that Dennis was “possibly impaired.” Another officer wrote in the report that she “had glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her.”

It’s not the first time in recent months she has run into trouble.

In October 2023, Dennis was also involved in an alleged hit-and-run incident in South Carolina. A vehicle that was registered under her name struck a school resource officer that was directing traffic in front of Whitesville Elementary School. The officer in question was injured and required medical attention on site. The vehicle was later located at Dennis’ address, though the South Carolina Highway Patrol did not reveal who was driving the car.

Dennis was not arrested, though she was identified as a suspect.

Dennis left Southern Charm after eight seasons in January 2023. She has a son, St. Julien, and a daughter, Kensington, who she shares custody with with ex Thomas Ravenel. She has openly said it’s a “tough” situation to not be with her children at all times.

Since their split in 2016, the former couple has battled for custody. In 2016, Dennis lost full custody of children after testing positive for marijuana use; she entered rehab shortly after. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time. In 2018, Ravenel left the Bravo show amid sexual assault allegations. Dennis has since earned back 50/50 custody.

