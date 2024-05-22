Richard Foronjy, Ex-Convict Who Became Hugely Successful Character Actor, Dies at 86

Veteran actor Richard Foronjy, known for his iconic character roles in classic films such as Midnight Run, Carlito’s Way, and Serpico, died on Sunday, May 19. He was 86.

The McHoul Funeral Home, based in Fishkill, New York City, confirmed the passing in an obituary for the late actor. A cause of death was not provided.

Born on August 3, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, Foronjy spent more than eight years in prison before becoming an actor. In a 1987 interview with UPI’s Vernon Scott, Foronjy said (per The Hollywood Reporter) he was arrested over 20 times for “forgery, bank robbery, credit card rip-offs, assorted crimes and skullduggery… almost everything except drugs and homicide.”

After his 8½-year stretch in the New York prisons Sing Sing and Attica, Foronjy was released when he was 32 and worked as a butcher while taking acting classes in his spare time. He later signed with an agent and landed the small part of Corsaro in the 1973 Al Pacino movie Serpico.

From there, Foronjy began to specialize in portraying cops and crooks across film and television. On TV, he appeared in the likes of Police Story, M*A*S*H, The Streets of San Francisco, Taxi, Cagney & Lacy, Hill Street Blues, and the adaptation of Serpico.

On film, he had memorable character roles as Tony Darvo and Peter Amadesso in Martin Brest’s Midnight Run (1988) and Brian De Palma’s Carlito’s Way (1993), respectively, and played a corrupt cop in Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America (1984).

His other credits included The Gambler (1974), Fun With Dick and Jane (1977), The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh (1979), True Confessions (1981), Ghostbusters II (1989), and Man of the House (1995).

He also published his memoir, From the Mob to the Movies, in 2020.

“Richard was a legend in every sense,” his obituary reads. “He has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. With a spirit as vibrant as the sun, he embraced life with unparalleled vigor and enthusiasm. Richard’s outgoing nature and infectious joy illuminated every room he entered, leaving a lasting impression on all who crossed his path.”

He is survived by his significant other, Wendy; his children, Charles, Susan, Christine, and Richard; his brothers, Charles, Frank, and William; and 17 grandchildren.