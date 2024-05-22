‘The Voice’ Season 25 Winner Revealed – Fans React

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Voice Season 25 Finale.]

The 25th season of The Voice came to a close on Tuesday night (May 21), with America voting for its latest champion.

Heading into the finale, Team Reba McEntire‘s Asher HaVon and Josh Sanders led the betting odds. But after strong performances on Monday night (May 20) from Team John Legend‘s Nathan Chester & Bryan Olesen and Team Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup, it was all still to play for.

Before the results were announced, fans were treated to several live performances from the likes of Thomas Rhett, Season 23 winner Gina Miles, Muni Long, Lainey Wilson, Kate Hudson, Jelly Roll, and the Black Keys.

The show also celebrated 25 years of The Voice, airing past performances from former coaches such as Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

The Top 5 contestants also performed duets with their coaches, kicking off with Waldrup performing a rendition of “You Look Good” by Lady A alongside Dan + Shay. Later, Bryan Olesen took the stage with Legend and performed “Feelin Good” by Joe Bonamassa.

Josh Sanders and his coach McEntire sang Randy Houser’s song “Back to God,” and later McEntire returned to the stage to perform “On My Own” by Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald with her other finalist, HaVon.

Chester was last up, performing an orchestral version of “When A Man Loves A Woman” with his coach Legend.

Then, it was time for the Top 5 to take center stage and make their final comments to their coaches before the results were announced.

Host Carson Daly revealed the viewer votes, which saw Team Reba’s Asher HaVon crowned as the winner of The Voice Season 25, with fellow Team Reba member Josh Sanders becoming the runner-up.

Waldrup finished in fifth place, Chester came in fourth place, and Olesen landed in third place.

Ahead of the results, HaVon told McEntire, “Thank you for giving me such a safe place to be my authentic self. Thank you for making me believe in myself, and I promise I will never let you down.”

“I have seen you grow. I have seen you change, not any way in your personality or talent, but in your happiness,” McEntire replied. “I know you’ve had such a great time here on The Voice, and everybody has had a wonderful time with you, especially me. … I love you with all my heart. Peace be with you.”

Check out some of the fan reaction to HaVon’s win and The Voice Season 25 finale below.

ASHER IS THE VOICE AAHHHHHHHHH america imma give you this one little thing you finally did something right#thevoice pic.twitter.com/OArSFXuA0A — carlos (@svlmonskinrolls) May 22, 2024

First time in a long time I have ever really been excited for the winner #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/FNW8hlEGWD — Brooke (@CrazyBoothSocks) May 22, 2024

ASHER ACTUALLY WON, AS HE SHOULD, AMERICA GOT IT RIGHT!! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/KBgJW5NNOx — nina (@ninabubblygum) May 22, 2024

Reba was looking at Asher like a proud mama and I love it. #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/3BiyJMgvc8 — All is Well (@AboveTheFrayNow) May 21, 2024

Oh my Asher and Reba’s duet was BEAUTIFUL. Whew! See when you’re SINGERS…#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/qEIXQONLsB — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) May 22, 2024