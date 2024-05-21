Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

Abbott Elementary‘s third season closes its run on May 22, and in anticipation of the episode’s arrival, TV Insider caught up with star Tyler James Williams, who is teasing that when it comes to what’s in store, fans are “not ready.”

As viewers saw in the previous installment, the Abbott crew took their students to a playground for an epic field trip that ended in a competition against the school led by Ava’s (Janelle James) frenemy Crystal (Tatyana Ali). At the same time, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) hinted to Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) that romantic feelings remained between them.

Just as fans thought they’d get a romantic payoff, Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor) chimed in to warn about the dangers of dating a coworker as he and his wife deal with hardships over their unraveling marriage. Ava also chimed in, suggesting that it might be a bad idea, leaving the duo in limbo yet again.

So, what’s next? “They’re not ready. That’s all I can say,” Williams teases for fans. “All I can say is we’re giving you a true finale for this season, but also for so much of what’s been leading up.”

But as much lead-up as there has been for potential romance between Gregory and Janine, Williams warns, “It’s definitely not going to go the way you think it is. It’s a real finale, but it’s not any of the ways you think.”

One thing he could tease is that Jacob will continue to be a sounding board for Gregory who Williams admits, “very rarely does he get to actually express [his feelings] to anyone. And the only person he can express those things to that he feels safe with is Jacob.”

“So they’re going to be having quite a few conversations through to the finale,” Williams adds. Will Gregory build up the courage to confess his feelings? Tune into Abbott Elementary‘s Season 3 finale to find out.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3 Finale, Wednesday, May 22, 9/8c, ABC