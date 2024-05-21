‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Tyler James Williams Teases Fans Are ‘Not Ready’ for Season 3 Finale

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary'
Preview
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary‘s third season closes its run on May 22, and in anticipation of the episode’s arrival, TV Insider caught up with star Tyler James Williams, who is teasing that when it comes to what’s in store, fans are “not ready.”

As viewers saw in the previous installment, the Abbott crew took their students to a playground for an epic field trip that ended in a competition against the school led by Ava’s (Janelle James) frenemy Crystal (Tatyana Ali). At the same time, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) hinted to Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) that romantic feelings remained between them.

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary'

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Just as fans thought they’d get a romantic payoff, Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor) chimed in to warn about the dangers of dating a coworker as he and his wife deal with hardships over their unraveling marriage. Ava also chimed in, suggesting that it might be a bad idea, leaving the duo in limbo yet again.

So, what’s next? “They’re not ready. That’s all I can say,” Williams teases for fans. “All I can say is we’re giving you a true finale for this season, but also for so much of what’s been leading up.”

But as much lead-up as there has been for potential romance between Gregory and Janine, Williams warns, “It’s definitely not going to go the way you think it is. It’s a real finale, but it’s not any of the ways you think.”

'Abbott Elementary': Tatyana Ali on Crystal & Ava's Epic Playground Relay Race
Related

'Abbott Elementary': Tatyana Ali on Crystal & Ava's Epic Playground Relay Race

One thing he could tease is that Jacob will continue to be a sounding board for Gregory who Williams admits, “very rarely does he get to actually express [his feelings] to anyone. And the only person he can express those things to that he feels safe with is Jacob.”

“So they’re going to be having quite a few conversations through to the finale,” Williams adds. Will Gregory build up the courage to confess his feelings? Tune into Abbott Elementary‘s Season 3 finale to find out.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3 Finale, Wednesday, May 22, 9/8c, ABC

 

Abbott Elementary - ABC

Abbott Elementary where to stream

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson

Tyler James Williams

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Holzhauer and Amy Schneider
1
Who Got Shut Out on ‘Jeopardy! Masters’?
Price is Right contestant wins Temptation
2
‘The Price is Right’ Stunner as Contestant Wins ‘Temptation’ for First Time in 3 Years
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Contestant Loses on ‘Unfair’ Ruling
Grant DeYoung
4
6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Grant DeYoung
Ryan Guzman on 9-1-1
5
‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman Opens Up About Suicide Attempt