The Conners will bid viewers adieu on May 22 when the Season 6 finale “Less Money, More Problems” airs on ABC, and we have an exclusive first look at what the TV family is up to in the episode.

In the clip, above, Becky (Lecy Goranson) leads the conversation, informing her family of her plans to take on a new internship as they play a game of cards. As Dan (John Goodman), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Louise (Katey Sagal), and Harris (Emma Kenney) listen, Beck tells them, “You’re not the only one looking to make a change. I think addiction counseling might be a little too close to home for me,” she admits.

“That was so stressful, you had a breakdown. You know, you should take it easy,” Aunt Jackie tells her before trying to sway Becky’s card gameplay.

“I want to stay in women’s issues though, so I put myself up for an internship at the Illinois Center for Women,” Becky declares.

But Dan can’t fully understand his daughter’s decision, adding a joking comment, “As someone who’s dealt with women’s issues his entire life. Why the hell would you want to do that?”

“To catch the psychological problems of young women early and get them support so they don’t end up like… us,” Becky says bluntly.

“Do they treat gambling and emotional eating?” Darlene chimes in, essentially putting those issues on display alongside her family.

Tune into the full clip above to see Becky’s response as well as the rest of the scene, and don’t miss the finale episode when it airs on ABC, on Wednesday, May 22. As previously reported, The Conners will return for an abbreviated seventh and final season at ABC next midseason. Stay tuned for more as we look ahead to the final chapter next year.

The Conners, Season 6 Finale, Wednesday, May 22, 9:32/8:32c, ABC