‘The Simpsons’ Makes Way for Miss Universe and Super Bowl LI, Returns in February

Fox’s long-running animated hit The Simpsons will be off (along with the rest of Fox’s usual Sunday night lineup) over the next few weeks to make room for a couple of high-profile specials: the Miss Universe Pageant on Jan. 29 (where one can only hope host Steve Harvey has a repeat of last year’s gaffe), and Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 , which will be followed by the premiere of 24: Legacy.

Homer, Bart and the gang will return with a new episode called “Fatzcarraldo” on Sunday, Feb. 12. When all the fast food restaurants in Springfield become healthy, Homer turns to the last bastion of greasy food for comfort—and digs up some childhood memories along the way. Meanwhile, Lisa must find a good news story when the future of her school radio station is in jeopardy. This episode focuses on the family, and doesn’t feature any A-list talent as voice guest stars.

“Fatzcarraldo” is preceded that night by a repeat of “The Town,” which does include notable voice talent, including Rachel Dratch, Bill Burr, Dana Gould (a former Simpsons producer) and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. It’s a timely repeat airing just a week after the New England Patriots—a team that some people love to hate—vie in the Super Bowl, as the episode finds Homer catching Bart rooting for Springfield’s football rival, the very Patriots-esque Boston Americans. Homer then attempts to show Bart that Boston is a terrible city.

The Simpsons, Returning Feb. 12 on Sundays, 8/7c, Fox