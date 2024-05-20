‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Surviving Abuse While Discussing Sean Combs Attack Video

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Monday morning, the cohosts of The View weighed in on the recently-released video of Sean Combs aka Diddy attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie in 2016, as well as his on-camera apology for his behavior after the footage surfaced on CNN.

Following remarks by other cohosts, Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed her personal connection to the case: “I hope the book’s thrown at him. The apology was lacking… He didn’t even name Cassie. There was no message to young men. There was no saying he was going to donate his millions to a domestic violence shelter. And part of this conversation I’ve seen since this video emerged is this question of, ‘Why didn’t she leave?’ I want to speak to that,” Griffin said.

“I once was a victim of domestic abuse in a prior relationship,” the former Trump White House staffer explained. “It happened once. I was one of the lucky ones where the power dynamics were in my favor that I could leave. I could walk away. I could remove myself from him.”

Griffin then differentiated Cassie’s case from her own harrowing experience, saying, “In the vast majority of cases that is not the case. They use financial abuse to keep you, they use emotional manipulation. And add to that this is a multi-millionaire, incredibly powerful, incredibly well-connected person… There’s an entire industry making money off of him. She had no hope to get away from him.”

Not only did she call for justice against Combs, the aggressor, but she also demanded “other folks … be held accountable, who knew this was happening and didn’t say anything.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

