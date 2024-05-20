Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Matthew Atkinson got fans excited last week when he shared a snap of himself watching The Bold & the Beautiful, and it turns out this was likely more than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

According to SoapHub.com, Atkinson is returning to the long-running soap opera in mid-June to reprise the role of Thomas Forrester. Viewers last saw Thomas in March, when he left Los Angeles for Paris, taking his son Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) with him.

The character’s exit came after long-time love interest Hope (Annika Noelle) turned down his marriage proposal once again. With some encouragement from his sister, Steffi (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Thomas decided to leave LA and head abroad for a fresh start.

Many fans will be hoping to see Thomas and Hope rekindle their romance, but the timing could prove awkward, to say the least. In recent episodes, Hope has been growing closer to Finn (Tanner Novlan), with the pair bonding over their parents, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon’s (Sean Kanan), upcoming nuptials. Could we have a love triangle on our hands?

There are currently no plot details regarding Thomas’ return nor any information on why Atkinson took time off from the show.

Atkinson joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 2019, taking over the role of Thomas from Pierson Fodé. Before that, the character had been portrayed by Adam Gregory (2010-2014), Drew Tyler Bell (2004-2010), and Patrick Dorn (2002-2003).

In addition to his work on B&B, Atkinson is known for playing Nick Fadden in the ABC Family series Jane by Design, and Austin Travers on The Young and the Restless. His other credits include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Parenthood, The Middle, Powerless, and Young & Hungry.

The actor teased his return last week when he shared a picture on his Instagram Story (since expired) of himself watching a TV screen showing a scene between Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Eric (John McCook).

Are you excited to see Atkinson return to the soap? Do you want Thomas and Hope to get back together? Let us know in the comments section below.