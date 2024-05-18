John Stamos Marks Bob Saget’s Birthday With Pic of ‘Full House’ Cast Reunion, Olsens Included

Bob Saget would have turned 68 on Friday, and former costar John Stamos paid tribute to his late friend, who died in 2022, with an Instagram pic of the rare Full House cast reunion to include Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In the black-and-white pic, Stamos and the Olsen twins pose for a photo alongside fellow Full House alums Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, and Scott Weinger, plus Full House creator Jeff Franklin. The gang huddles around a ride vehicle from the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride (a piece of Disneyland memorabilia that Stamos apparently owns).

 

“Happy birthday, Bob,” the actor wrote in his Instagram caption. “This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears. That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us.”

Stamos also called Saget the “heart” of the Full House family. “His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all. Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say.”

In December, Stamos posted a pic of another Full House reunion, one from Saget’s lifetime. In that snapshot, Stamos, Saget, Sweetin, Coulier, Bure, and former costar Andrea Barber posed on the front steps of 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco, known to fans of the 1990s ABC sitcom (and its 2010s Netflix reboot) as the exterior of the Tanner house.

