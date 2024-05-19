Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

“Character dilemmas and shocks abound!” Chicago Fire executive producer Andrea Newman warns of the Season 12 finale.

In “Never Say Goodbye,” airing on May 22, Boden (Eamonn Walker) makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. It’s also Walker’s final episode as a series regular, and the promo highlights the emotional farewell to come. (He’s the third series regular to exit this season, following Alberto Rosende, who played Gallo, and Kara Killmer, who played Brett.)

“Boden has been managing a lot of change at home (with his stepson James) and at 51, and learned a lot while doing it, including about himself,” Newman tells TV Insider. “A shocking incident in the finale will highlight what it means to him to be a leader, and everyone close to him will be impacted in a huge way by the decision he makes.”

And it sounds like there are other shakeups to come as well. “There are so many decisions to be made, I don’t think I could count them all,” she reveals.

There’s also plenty coming up for the key relationships: “Cruz [Joe Minoso] and Chloe [Kristen Gutoskie], Violet [Hanako Greensmith] and Carver [Jake Lockett], Damon [Michael Bradway] being drawn to Novak [Jocelyn Hudon], Kidd [Miranda Rae Mayo] and Severide [Taylor Kinney] dealing with the emotional fallout of Episode 1211, it’s a relationship rollercoaster and viewers will just have to hold on tight!” Newman warns.

Chicago Fire has had some major cliffhangers to end finales over the years, including a call that left the entire firehouse in danger at the end of Season 2. Looking at how this finale sets up Season 13 (picked up in March), the EP says, “51 has dealt with all kinds of outside conflict over the years… but when it comes to next season I keep thinking of a famous line from that old horror movie, When A Stranger Calls: ‘It’s coming from inside the house.'” Uh-oh, call 9-1-1!

Chicago Fire, Season 12 Finale, Wednesday, May 22, 9/8c, NBC