PGA Championship 2024 TV Schedule & Preview

The year’s second major, the PGA Championship, takes place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, May 16-19.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka (pictured above) aims for his fourth PGA Championship title. He’ll face tough competition in Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark.

After a disappointing performance at the Masters, Tiger Woods hopes to show some improvement in his game.

“I think every one of the majors he plays he’s got a better chance,” says ESPN analyst and reporter Andy North. “I think they all become easier walks for him as we get into the season. But I think he’s played well at Valhalla. He’s got some great memories there. He’s got a lot of great shots he can step up on tees and remember hitting. I think that’s really important. Where is his game in the last month? How much work has he been able to get in? I think that’s what it all boils down to.”

ESPN and ESPN+ air the entire first and second rounds live Thursday and Friday. Also on Thursday, ESPN+ has exclusive Featured Group coverage of 10 different groups over 12-plus continuous hours of live play.

Scott Van Pelt is the lead anchor for ESPN’s live play coverage, joined by analyst David Duval.

CBS and Paramount+ have live afternoon coverage of the Third and Final Rounds on Saturday and Sunday, with additional programs, new and highlights airing throughout the weekend on CBS Sports Network.

Jim Nantz hosts coverage for CBS, joined by lead analyst Trevor Immelman.

PGA Championship 2024 TV & Streaming Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, May 16

7a/6a c: First Round & Featured Holes/Groups, ESPN+

Noon/11a c: First Round, ESPN

Friday, May 17

7a/6a c: Second Round & Featured Holes/Groups, ESPN+

Noon/11a c: Second Round, ESPN

Saturday, May 18

8a/7a c: Third Round & Featured Holes/Groups, ESPN+

10/9a c: Third Round, ESPN

1/noon c: Final Round, CBS & Paramount+

Sunday, May 19

8a/7a c: First Round & Featured Holes/Groups, ESPN+

10/9a c: Final Round, ESPN

1/noon c: Final Round, CBS & Paramount+