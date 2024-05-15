Are you ready to return to the apocalyptic world of The Last of Us? HBO has unveiled first-look images of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie from Season 2 of the hit drama series.

The photos were unveiled by HBO and Max Content Chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation. The images offer a glimpse at what’s to come following the record-breaking first season, which was the most-watched debut season of a series ever for HBO.

In addition to the images, Bloys confirmed that the series will officially return with Season 2 in 2025 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Based on the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us follows Joel, a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

What began as a small job soon turned into a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they traversed the United States and depended on each other for survival. As viewers who tuned into Season 1 will recall, Joel was meant to bring Ellie to the Fireflies where she’d be examined for potential curing properties after she’s discovered to be immune to the fungal infection that overtook the world.

Realizing the true extent of what this means, Joel decides to break an unconscious Ellie out and lies about her ability to help provide a cure for his own selfishness, leaving them in a precarious position for when Season 2 kicks off. Joining Pascal and Ramsey for Season 2 are returning stars, Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley.

Meanwhile, new additions to the cast include Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Catherine O’Hara. The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman. Stay tuned for more on Season 2 as it takes shape at HBO.

The Last of Us, Season 2 Premiere, 2025, HBO and Max