Saving Ukraine’s Animals, ‘Amazing Race’ Finale, ‘Abbott’s Playground Battle, Queen Will Rock You

An inspiring edition of PBS’s Nature reveals the efforts of Ukrainians to rescue pets and zoo animals during the ongoing conflict. The remaining teams race to the $1 million finish line on the finale of The Amazing Race. On a field trip, Abbott Elementary teachers spar with a rival school in a version of playground games. The IMAX concert film Queen Rock Montreal begins streaming on Disney+ with enhanced IMAX sound.

PBS

Nature

8/7c

Among the casualties of war are the beloved pets and zoo animals endangered by the ravages of modern military conflict. An inspiring edition of the long-running Nature docuseries features Ukrainian YouTuber Anton Ptushkin’s account of citizens in Ukraine rescuing and caring for the vulnerable animal population, including Shafa the cat, who was stranded for two months on the exposed seventh floor of an apartment building in Borodyanka following a devastating Russian missile air strike. Now reunited with its owner, Shafa is one of the many animals taken from abandoned buildings or rescued from Ukraine’s zoos before they become collateral damage. Worthy of its own documentary: Patron, a bomb-sniffing Jack Russell terrier who has helped save many lives.

Kit Karzen/CBS

The Amazing Race

9:30/8:30c

After traversing eight countries and 14 cities covering more than 11,700 miles, the final four teams are narrowed to three for the final leg of the around-the-world competition. Whoever makes it to the end—nurse couple Amber and Vinny, pilots Juan and Shane, husband-wife Rod and Letitia, or boyfriends Ricky and Cesar—had better know their American history to increase their chances of crossing the finish line first and claiming $1 million.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

“I have never seen evil like this, and I have been to a Cowboys home game,” mutters the most combative of Abbott’s teachers, Melissa Schemmenti (the terrific Lisa Ann Walter), when she and her fellow teachers cross paths with the arrogant staff of a rival school while on a field trip outing to a public park. Even slow-to-anger Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) gets caught up in the conflict, which reduces the adults to the level of kids playing schoolyard games. The only ones oblivious to the heated competition are Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams), who are still working out their complicated feelings on swing sets and slides.

Queen Rock Montreal

Streaming Premiere

The hit IMAX concert film, drawn from two memorable concerts of the original Queen band (Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon) in November 1981, makes its streaming premiere as the first film of its kind available with IMAX Enhanced Sound powered by DTS, for subscribers of IMAX Enhanced certified devices. (A selection of 18 Marvel movies on the streamer will also be available with IMAX Enhanced sound.) Let Queen rock you, and your house.

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin

Series Premiere 11/10c

The Real House-husband of Lisa Rinna (recently seen as Lifetime’s Mommy Meanest) and star of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches on AMC is also an enthusiastic cook who’s happy to share his creations with famous friends. With assistance from his niece Renee Guilbault, a classically trained chef, Hamlin whips up tasty dishes with humorous asides and helpful tips, concluding each episode with a dinner party. In the opener, Harry and Renee put a new twist on Hamlin’s classic Bolognese for Rinna and Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan.

Apple TV+

Dark Matter

The parallel-world sci-fi thriller takes a breath in its third episode, as Jason (Joel Edgerton) is shown the invention that allowed his doppelganger (let’s call him Jason 2) to steal him from his own world and take over his life. Jason 2 has his own challenges when he and wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) host a dinner party and he gets a crash course in another person’s life.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: