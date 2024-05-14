Prime Video has set a return date for its much-loved series The Summer I Turned Pretty, which will bring viewers back to Cousins Beach beginning in Summer 2025.

The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke at the inaugural upfront presentation for Prime Video with series creator, showrunner, and author Jenny Han alongside series regulars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno. Together, they unveiled the news about Season 3’s Summer 2025 arrival, as well as a supersized order featuring 11 all-new episodes.

Following the exciting announcement, Han and the series’ social handles shared a teasing video featuring Tung, Briney, Casalegno, and fellow costars Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer playing volleyball on the beach as they promise to be back onscreen in 2025, as production gets underway in North Carolina.

As fans will recall, Season 1 of the series based on Han’s book trilogy arrived in the Summer of 2022 and was followed by Season 2 in the Summer of 2023. While the show typically films in the summer coinciding with the show’s release, production in the summer of 2023 was disrupted by the writers’ and actors’ strikes, leaving production to start in 2024.

While it may seem like a lengthy wait, it will surely be worth fans’ while as they anticipate the 11-episode Season 3 run.

For those less familiar with the series, The Summer I Turned Pretty is described as a multigenerational drama that hinges on the love triangle between Belly Conklin (Tung) and two brothers, Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Casalegno), as well as the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children. The coming-of-age tale has struck a chord with audiences, making it one of the most popular original series on the platform.

Season 3 is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka who executive produce the show with Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Summer I Turned Pretty as production continues, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from Season 3.

